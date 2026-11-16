It is said that Indian festivities know no bounds, and this Indian woman, living in the United Kingdom, has proved it right. Sharing a video on Instagram, the woman showed how she celebrated the festival of Chhath while living abroad.

The woman shared a glimpse from her last year's Chhath celebration and said that she is all set to celebrate it this year as well. Woman Expresses Deep Devotion For Chhath In the caption, she wrote a long note expressing her devotion to the festival, while staying thousands of miles away from her home in India. View this post on Instagram "Thousands of miles away from home, but the devotion remains just as strong," she wrote in the comment section. "Chhath Puja is not just a festival; it's an emotion deeply rooted in faith, gratitude, family and tradition." ALSO READ: Yamuna's Toxic Foam Triggers Political Row Amid Chhath Puja Celebrations, AAP Targets CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Hits Back

"Whether celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, other parts of India or here in the UK, the spirit of Chhath brings people together with the same devotion and love." "Being Punjabi and celebrating this beautiful Bihari tradition with my family has made it even more special to me. It's a reminder that faith and traditions have no boundaries." "Sharing a glimpse of last year's Chhath Puja celebrations in the UK. And we're getting ready to celebrate again this year!" "To everyone observing this sacred festival, may Chhathi Maiya bless your families with happiness, good health and prosperity." How Did Netizens React? As soon as she posted the video, it received thousands of views and likes. The video went viral as netizens began to relate to her emotions. One user wrote, "Kudos to all of you for keeping Hindu traditions alive no matter in which part of the world you are."

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja: Ghats Illuminated As Thousands Offer Sandhya Arghya; Union Minister Nityanand, CM Rekha Gupta Join | Watch Another wrote, "Jay ho chattth maii ki...iske hone ke karaan shayad ab hi pata chale hai..kyu surya pooja maa ki poojaa kis liye manaai jaati hai." A third commented, "It is truly commendable that people like you, who live abroad, have not forgotten your culture... Jai Chhath Maiya." Chhath Puja is observed with deep devotion in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The festival centres on worshipping the setting and rising Sun, expressing gratitude for the blessings of nature and the forces that sustain life.