Jagran Correspondent, Bihar: As lakhs of devotees across Bihar offered prayers to the rising Sun on Monday morning, bringing the four-day Chhath Puja celebrations to a close, a shocking incident came to light in Samastipur, where a woman allegedly beat her four-year-old daughter to death after the child touched the prasad prepared for the festival.

The accused woman has been identified as Reena Kumari, who has been arrested by the police. The deceased child was identified as Suhani Kumari, daughter of Raju Paswan. Her body has been sent to Samastipur Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The incident took place in Mohammadpur Birauli village in Pusa.

What Happened?

According to reports, Reena was preparing prasad at home for Chhath Puja when her four-year-old daughter, Suhani, asked for some.

Despite being stopped by her mother, the child picked up the prasad and touched it. This reportedly angered Reena, who allegedly thrashed her daughter.

The child sustained serious injuries in the assault, following which her health deteriorated. According to Jagran.com, family members rushed Suhani to a private nursing home for treatment, where doctors declared her dead.

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Suhani's father, Raju Paswan, said other family members had gone to prepare the Chhath Puja ghat when the incident took place. Meanwhile, Reena was preparing prasad for the rituals at home.

The couple has three children including seven-year-old Shivani, four-year-old Suhani and one-and-a-half-year-old Raja.

Father Demands Strict Punishment For Wife

Suhani's death left her father heartbroken. While the family was preparing for Chhath Puja, the incident turned the festive atmosphere into mourning.

Speaking about his daughter's death, Raju said with a heavy heart, 'What is the use of such worship when his daughter is no longer in this world?' He demanded strict punishment for his wife and said he no longer wanted to live with her.