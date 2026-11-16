A video from Gujarat’s Ambardi Safari Park has drawn criticism after showing three men on motorcycles chasing a lion across the premises. The three men shown in the video were outsourced forest personnel. The incident, which reportedly occurred during the Diwali vacation, took place under the Dhari Gir East Division in Amreli district. Following an inquiry, the Forest Department relieved all three of their duties, reported PTI.

What Was There In The Video? The footage shows the men riding separate motorcycles and attempting to steer the lion towards an open area. One of them can be seen carrying a walkie-talkie in the video and a Bolero of the Forest Department can also be seen passing through the area at that moment. At one point, the lion turns around and runs towards the men pursuing it.

In Gir forest in India 🇮🇳 Forest staff are using motorcycles to stop a male lion from going into another lion’s area. They keep riding in front of it and blocking its way to protect some cubs. This is risky. The people are going very close to the wild lion. If the lion suddenly attacks, someone could get hurt. Even if the lion looks calm right now, getting this close is not safe. The fact that the animal is not immediately reacting does not make the approach safe. — Harpreet Sandhu (@TheHarpreetTake) November 15, 2026 ALSO READ: Jaipur: Men Ram Fortuner With Pickup Truck, Chase Driver, Then Strike Him In Skull With Axe Viral Video Triggers Safety Concerns Toward Animals The video triggered questions over the staff's conduct and the use of motorcycles to guide a wild animal. Forest authorities subsequently initiated an inquiry into the incident.

"We had launched an inquiry into the incident. Some forest personnel were directing the lion towards its 'kraal' in the safari park in the evening. Usually, this routine exercise is carried out using a jeep, but some personnel used motorcycles," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jaipal Singh told news agency PTI.

He said the department had issued a notice and relieved the three outsourced workers from duty. ALSO READ: Row Over Dinner Curry Ends In Murder: Ahmedabad Woman Held For Stabbing Husband With Kitchen Knife However, In-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Mitesh Vaniya said the video was recorded during Diwali and maintained that the lion was not being harassed. He explained that the animal had strayed from its designated feeding enclosure and that staff members were trying to guide it back.

"The safari park spans over 300 hectares, and every day at 5:00 pm, the lions are fed in a 100x100-metre fenced area called a kraal. The officials in the video spotted a lion straying from the kraal and were directing it towards the enclosure. There was no intention to harass the animal," Vaniya said, as cited by PTI.