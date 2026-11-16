Prince William, Kate Middleton India Visit: Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in India on Monday for their three-day official visit. The royal couple began the trip with a special cricket session alongside Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and schoolchildren in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The couple enjoyed 'gully cricket' at Ballard Estate, bringing back memories of their previous cricket match in India during the 2016 tour.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were welcomed with traditional dhol-tasha performances before joining schoolgirls and Sachin Tendulkar for a friendly cricket match. The event took place on N Morarji Road in Mumbai. While Prince William tried his hand at batting and bowling, Kate also picked up the bat. Tendulkar joined the game and shared his cricketing experience with the royal couple.

The couple also enjoyed Mumbai's famous cutting chai, served in traditional earthen cups called kulhads, at a small tea stall under a large banyan tree. It is also reported that the event was kept secret from the participating students. The cricket session also reminded people of William and Kate's first official visit to India in April 2016. During that visit, on April 10, the couple had played a friendly charity cricket match at Mumbai's Oval Maidan with local children and cricket stars, including Tendulkar.

William and Kate are in India to attend the sixth Earthshot Prize ceremony, which is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 17. Founded by Prince William in 2020, the prize recognises solutions to major environmental challenges. Five winners receive £1 million each to help expand their projects.

In a message shared by their official Kensington Palace account, William said, "Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize. India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot Finalists and Winners than any other country. It has also become one of the most exciting places in the world for environmental innovation, with people across the country developing practical solutions to some of the greatest challenges we all share."

Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize. India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot Finalists and Winners than any other country. It has also become one of the most exciting places in the world for environmental innovation, with people across the country developing practical solutions to some of the greatest challenges we all share. Throughout this week, we will celebrate the innovators and entrepreneurs driving that progress, as well as the young people whose creativity and determination give us so much optimism for the future. Earthshot is about finding the very best solutions and helping them go further and faster, and there could be no more fitting place to showcase that mission than India. We look forward to meeting the innovators, entrepreneurs and young people whose ideas are helping to shape a more sustainable future. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 16, 2026

"Throughout this week, we will celebrate the innovators and entrepreneurs driving that progress, as well as the young people whose creativity and determination give us so much optimism for the future. Earthshot is about finding the very best solutions and helping them go further and faster, and there could be no more fitting place to showcase that mission than India. We look forward to meeting the innovators, entrepreneurs and young people whose ideas are helping to shape a more sustainable future," the statement added.

The visit is also significant for Kate, as it is her most high-profile overseas engagement since she underwent cancer treatment. The 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony will be its biggest event so far. Around 5,000 guests are expected to attend the programme in Mumbai. These will include heads of state, young people, scientists, academics, business leaders, innovators, philanthropists and members of indigenous communities.