Manila/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a striking cultural statement at a gala dinner in Manila on Monday as he arrived wearing the traditional Filipino men's formal attire, the Barong Tagalog. His outfit choice caught attention at the dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for visiting leaders and dignitaries attending the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

PM Modi attended the gala dinner at the Philippine International Convention Centre (PICC), where several world leaders and dignitaries gathered ahead of important regional diplomatic engagements. The Prime Minister's decision to wear the traditional attire of his host country added a cultural touch to the diplomatic occasion.

#WATCH मनीला (फिलीपींस): प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने फिलीपींस के राष्ट्रपति फर्डिनेंड आर. मार्कोस और फर्स्ट लेडी लुईस अरनेटा-मार्कोस द्वारा आयोजित गाला डिनर में हिस्सा लिया। (सोर्स: डीडी न्यूज़) https://t.co/Q0DJPTWScB — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 16, 2026 Barong Tagalog The Barong Tagalog is regarded as the national dress and official formal wear for men in the Philippines. It is traditionally a lightweight, embroidered shirt, commonly worn during formal ceremonies, celebrations and official occasions. The outfit is an important symbol of Filipino identity, heritage and national pride. By choosing the traditional Filipino attire, PM Modi highlighted the importance of respecting the culture and traditions of the host nation. The gesture also reflected the cultural dimension of India's growing engagement with Southeast Asian countries.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also wore traditional Filipino formal attire for the occasion. The gala dinner brought together leaders and representatives from various countries participating in the regional summit. ALSO READ: PM Modi Begins Manila Visit With Interaction With Indian Diaspora, Ramayana Performance | WATCH The Prime Minister arrived in Manila on November 16 at the invitation of President Marcos Jr. His visit includes participation in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, scheduled for November 17. Beyond the ceremonial engagements, PM Modi's visit carries considerable diplomatic and strategic importance for India. Strengthening maritime cooperation, expanding trade relations, improving regional connectivity and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific are among the key areas of India's engagement with ASEAN.

India considers its partnership with ASEAN a central pillar of its Act East Policy. The two sides are also working to deepen cooperation in areas including technology, investment, defence, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges. PM Modi's appearance in the Barong Tagalog added a memorable cultural moment to his Manila visit, demonstrating how traditional clothing can also become a symbol of friendship and diplomatic goodwill between nations. ALSO READ: Not A Member, But Key ASEAN Ally: Why PM Modi's Manila Visit Holds Strategic Importance For India (With inputs from ANI) You may also like to watch