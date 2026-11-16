The Primary School, established in 2016 in East Palo Alto, California, was created to provide quality education and comprehensive support to children from low-income families. Its approach went beyond traditional classroom teaching by combining academics with healthcare, family counselling and child-development services.

A major education initiative co-founded by Priscilla Chan, wife of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has shut down after nearly a decade of operations, despite receiving more than USD 125 million in financial support from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI).

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the school's board unanimously approved its closure in April 2025 after learning that CZI would not extend its financial support beyond the 2025-26 academic year.

Why did the school shut down?

The decision followed CZI's move to redirect its philanthropic priorities towards scientific research. The organisation had gradually reduced its focus on social advocacy and education-related programmes.

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School board president Jean-Claude Brizard reportedly said that the institution had explored different options for continuing its operations, including a phased closure. However, the board ultimately agreed to shut down the school after discussions with its largest financial supporter.

CZI maintained that the decision to close the institution rested with the school's board and emphasised that its focus was on educational outcomes rather than the cost of running the school.

An ambitious experiment in education

The Primary School was designed around the idea that children's academic performance is closely connected to their physical health, emotional well-being and family environment.

Apart from regular classroom education, students received services such as dental check-ups, developmental assessments and access to healthcare support. Parents were also offered wellness coaching and guidance on child development.

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The initiative eventually expanded to two campuses, serving nearly 540 children. Around 75 per cent of its students came from households where a language other than English was spoken.

Chan, a paediatrician by training, had advocated for an integrated approach to children's development, arguing that education and healthcare systems often operate separately despite serving the same children.

Academic performance remained a challenge

Despite its innovative approach, the school struggled to achieve some of its academic targets.

A Stanford University report cited by The Wall Street Journal found that 26% of students in third grade and above met literacy standards in spring 2025. The corresponding figures were 14% among students in the local comparison group and 47% across California.