Meta Platforms on Wednesday rejected allegations from a group of 29 US states claiming it designed Facebook and Instagram to addict children for profit. The statement came as a landmark trial that may fundamentally reshape the world's most popular social media apps began in California on Tuesday. The lawsuit initiated in an Oakland, California federal court, seeks billions in damages and structural changes to the apps.

Meta Rejects Allegations According to news agency Reuters report, responding to allegations that the company “hooked” and “exploited” children while deliberately making its platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, addictive to youngsters, Meta’s lawyer Paul Schmidt said there was “no dispute” that some social media users face struggles. However, he added that research showed no clear link between adolescents' social media use and a lack of well-being.

Meta 'Hooked And Exploited' Kids: California Deputy Attorney Paul also emphasised that Meta's co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg desires to improve its services, and not make them dangerous. As the trial commenced, California Deputy Attorney General Megan O’Neill levelled serious allegations against Meta, stating, “Meta’s business model can be summed up with four simple parts: hook the users, hold them for as long as they can, harvest their data, and then hide the truth from the public.” He added, “It worked especially well for kids.”

ALSO READ: Meta Launches Muse Glimmer AI Model For Local Agent Workflows; Can Run On PCs With 24GB Or 32GB Memory After Quantisation Notably, four leading states, including California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey have accused Meta of designing Facebook and Instagram to hook young users, fueling anxiety, depression and even suicide, and misleading consumers about the platforms' safety. The company has also been accused of violating federal law by improperly collecting and using children's personal data, as per Reuters report.

Why Is The Trial Significant? The trial is significant as Meta can face penalties as high as USD 1.4 trillion if found liable for addiction. However, state prosecutors have internally indicated they are seeking closer to USD 193 billion to USD 200 billion in practical damages. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is among the witnesses expected to take the stand to testify during the trial.

While Jurors are expected to issue an advisory verdict, the US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers will determine Meta's liability. A loss for Meta is likely to fundamentally alter the tech landscape, legally forcing social media firms to restructure how they design and operate platforms for young users.

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