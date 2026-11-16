Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has raised serious concerns about his health and treatment inside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, warning Pakistan's top judges that he fears he may not survive his imprisonment. In an open letter to the chief justices of the Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad High Court, the former Pakistan Prime Minister also questioned the prison conditions and medical care available to him.

The letter, drafted by Barrister Salman Sadar on Khan's behalf, states that doctors have warned him about the possibility of a brain haemorrhage or cardiac arrest. His blood pressure had reportedly reached 193, Geo TV reported. Open Letter of Mr Imran Khan for kind consideration of Hon Chief Justice's of Pakistan. Humanitarian Plea for Medical Treatment & Shift to Hospital - Voice From Behind the Prison Walls of Adyala. https://t.co/bIqBxqGuX9 — Barrister Salman Safdar (@BrSalmanSafdar) November 16, 2026 ALSO READ: LeT Terrorists Linked To Kulgam CRPF Camp Attack Killed In J-K Encounter Imran Khan's Warning To Judges Describing his medical condition, Khan wrote, “The doctors now tell me that I am highly vulnerable to a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest, and that my heart has already suffered damage. At seventy-four, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive.”

Why Has Imran Khan Been In Jail For Over Three Years? Khan, a former cricketer who entered politics, was removed as Pakistan's PM following a no-confidence vote in 2022. He has since faced multiple corruption cases and remained in prison for more than three years.

According to Reuters, all but one of his convictions have been suspended or overturned, while appeals in the remaining case are pending. Khan has consistently denied wrongdoing, claiming the cases against him are politically motivated. The government has rejected these allegations.

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s 'Fabricated' Blame Game Exposed: Truth Behind ISPR’s Failed Terror Allegation Stunt Against India | Reports In his letter, Khan maintained that he wanted an opportunity to establish his innocence and expressed concern over his ability to do so. “I will prove my innocence if I remain alive…I do not write as a former prime minister, nor as the head of a political party,” he wrote. He added that court orders offering relief had previously strengthened his faith in Pakistan's judicial system.

Imran Khan Questions Pakistan's Judiciary Khan also criticised the constitutional amendment that reduced the judiciary's powers, arguing that the legal relief available to him had progressively diminished. He said his confidence in the justice system had weakened following the changes, adding that the possibility of receiving relief had become “narrow, and then it closed off altogether”. His concerns over his health come days after a Pakistani official confirmed that he had been taken to a hospital for treatment before being returned to Adiala Jail. “He had some blood pressure issues…and was given the required treatment last night. He has been ⁠shifted back to his prison cell,” Reuters reported the official as saying.