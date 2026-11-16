In a major breakthrough, security forces killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including the outfit's last active commander in the region, Latif Bhat, in an encounter in the Laroo area of Kulgam district in South Kashmir. The encounter comes days after three CRPF personnel were injured when unidentified motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire at a security checkpoint in Kulgam district on November 11. Encounter with terrorists started in Kulgam. Whole area cordoned off. J&K Police and Security Forces on job. Details to follow. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 16, 2026 According to PTI, officials identified the two trapped terrorists as Lateef Bhatt and Umar. Both were allegedly involved in the attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint. The attack took place at around 2:15 pm when the attackers opened fire on CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were taken to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment, PTI reported.

Following the attack, security forces launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers. Officials said motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at the checkpoint in Akhran, near Mir Bazaar. Thirty bullets were fired in the first 15 seconds, followed by around a dozen more shots in the next minute. CCTV footage also captured shrapnel or small stones falling in front of the camera.

According to ANI, citing the CRPF, the checkpoint where the attack took place is around 4 km from the National Highway. ALSO READ: Exclusive | Is Kulgam Becoming Kashmir’s New Terror Hotspot? Army Veteran, Locals Weigh In According to Jagran.com, personnel of the CRPF's 46th Battalion had set up a checkpoint in Akhran Naupura, Kulgam, on Wednesday afternoon. The team was checking vehicles and people passing through the area when the attackers opened fire. Three CRPF personnel were seriously injured in the attack. Security forces had been conducting search operations in the area since then. On the sixth consecutive day of the operation, they managed to track down and kill two terrorists in Kulgam.

ALSO READ: Kulgam Terror Attack: 3 CRPF Personnel Injured As Motorcycle-Borne Assailants Open Fire; Area Cordoned Off Security forces cordoned off the encounter site and launched a joint operation to search for the remaining threats. Who Is Lateef Bhatt? Mohammed Lateef Bhatt is a 22-year-old commander of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Jammu and Kashmir Police records listed him as the valley's lone surviving active local terrorit, and authorities had announced an Rs 15 lakh reward for his arrest.

Security agencies have also linked him to the Resistance Front (TRF), which is considered an offshoot of Lashkar. Latif first came into the spotlight following an encounter with security forces in Shopian. He was accused of shooting dead two non-local labourers from Chhattisgarh working in Kulgam. In July 2026, Lateef Bhat was trapped alongside top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Zakir Ahmad Ganie during a major five-day counter-terrorism operation in Shopian district, South Kashmir. While security forces killed Ganie, Bhat managed to escape the cordon and emerged as a primary target for intelligence agencies.

He along with another trapped terrorist identified as Zakir opened fire on the approaching Army personnel, who effectively retaliated, triggering a gunfight. Agencies have been searching for him ever since.