Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to return to her country two years after fleeing to India amid violent protests. New Delhi is reportedly ready for her to return, but on the condition that her security be ensured and that she have an opportunity for a fair trial.

A report by BBC Bangla cited unnamed sources in India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the military establishment, stating that India has been working for some time to create a viable path for the Awami League chief's return to her country, ending her exile. The report added that New Delhi's conditions would ensure her security for her and guarantee justice.

Neither MEA nor the Tarique Rahman-led government in Bangladesh has reacted to the report yet. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about the content of the report on Friday, to which he declined to offer any comment. On a question from a media person, Jaiswal said, "I have nothing to say on that." On Friday, Bangladesh PM's assistant press secretary KM Nazmul Haque took to Facebook and posted that no country has shown willingness to host Hasina.

ALSO READ: Sheikh Hasina Seeks New Passport, ID Card In First Major Step Towards Bangladesh Return "The UK, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Finland, the United States, Belarus, Qatar -- not even a single country in Africa is willing to provide shelter to a genocidaire," said Nazmul on Facebook. The former Bangladesh PM on November 9 applied for a fresh passport, in a first official contact with the incumbent government in her country in two years of her exile. Dhaka has been persistent on its demand that India extradite Hasina, who has been convicted by a Bangladeshi court and sentenced to death. New Delhi has not acted on the request, allowing her to stay in the country. Hasina, on the other hand, has time and again said that she would return to the country to its people. The report suggests that Hasina's December return announcement came with India's tacit approval. ALSO READ: Ex-Bangladesh Air Force Officer Rejected RAW Spy Charge In Podcast Interview Before Mysterious Death | Video The report added that decision-makers in India believe that if Hasina intends to revive Awami League's political fate, she should lead from inside the country. India's position was conveyed to Hasina during a regular debriefing session that the country holds regularly.

It was only upon the two parties reaching an understanding that Hasina announced her December return.