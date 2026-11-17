Nvidia Row: Nvidia, despite backing from US President Donald Trump and the corporate lobby, is reportedly not considering reappointing its former CEO Jensen Huang. The chipmaker firm is largely focused on its succession process, and the leadership board is not considering to reinstate Huang, reported the Financial Times, citing the people familiar with the matter. Earlier, Huang resigned after Nvidia launched an independent probe into the allegations of him having an affair with a Chinese spy.

Huang Looking For Return The clarification came after some reports suggested that Huang had discussed a possible comeback with some confidants. The close allies of the former CEO have claimed that Huang's return could benefit the company and the AI industry. As per the Financial Times, one of Huang's allies has also sought support from the other executives of Silicon Valley to get the backing from the US president.

ALSO READ: After 10 Days In Silent Mode, How Trump Hopes To Use Asia Trip To Reassert His Authority | Analysis What Trump Said? Earlier, Donald Trump also backed the idea of Huang's return to Nvidia, stating that he has learned his lesson. The US president also stated that there was no confirmation of Alice Huang, the woman Jensen was dating, being a Chinese agent yet. "Nobody's proven that she's a spy. She may not be a spy," Trump stated. "Any woman coming to the country - that's a beautiful woman that comes from China - they say she's a spy," the US president added.

While citing the campaigns supporting Huang, Trump also stated that several people in the industry want him back as the NVIDIA CEO. "There's a 'big group of people that would like him to return," Trump stated. ALSO READ: Indonesian Police Raid Megaspeed's Office At US Request, Find Empty Server Racks And No Nvidia GPUs Earlier, Nvidia hired prominent American law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to probe allegations against Huang. In its statement, the firm stated that the law firm has been hired to conduct a "thorough and independent investigation".