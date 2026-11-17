An oil tanker reportedly caught fire after hitting a naval mine around seven nautical miles off the Khasab coast near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. In a maritime security advisory, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of an attack targeting an oil tanker in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, which subsequently left the vessel disabled.

As per the Iranian Navy, the oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz has suffered "significant damage". In the report, the UKMTO said that the tanker was involved in an attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz near Oman. It mentioned the vessel was disabled and its engine room caught fire. The crew, it added, is safe, and details about the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.

Tanker Travelling In Restricted Area The Iranian Navy claimed that the offending tanker was travelling through a restricted area and its navigation systems were turned off. The Tehran navy also mentioned that any tanker travelling illegally, without coordinating with the armed forces, is catching fire. The attack marks the fourth such attack in the region.

The Navy then claimed that the ships travelling in coordination with the armed forces are less likely to come under attack. The team then urged vessels to adhere to the rules and regulations to avoid such attacks. ALSO READ: Saudi-Flagged Oil Tanker Carrying 3 Indians Safe After 'Possible Attack' In Strait Of Hormuz Previous Attacks The attack comes a day after a separate oil tanker caught fire in the Hormuz after being hit by an "unknown projectile".The attack led to a fire in the engine room, the UK Marine Trade Operations said. Security monitor Vanguard identified the tanker as the Panama-flagged ON PHOENIX and said it was hit three nautical miles off Oman. Both agencies said all crew were safe.

ALSO READ: West Asia Crisis: Tanker Carrying 27 Indians Hit By Limpet Mines In Strait Of Hormuz A few hours ago, two oil tankers struck naval mines, the incident occurred while the ships were trying to "slip through a prohibited route in the Strait of Hormuz", the Iranian Navy said. The incident led to explosion and fire on the vessels.

On several ocassions, Tehran has warned shipping operators against entering the restricted maritime area which has witnessed weeks of curbs and continuous conflict since US-Israel's war against Iran began in February this year.