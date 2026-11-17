The popular animated sitcom "Simpsons" predicted a blackout day following an extreme storm on November 17, 2026. The short clip from the 2023 episode, “A Blunderful Life”. Ever-curious social media users have drawn parallels to the recent technological disruptions and a nationwide emergency alert in the US.

What did it predict? In episode 7 of the 35th season of the series, Lisa Simpson makes an entry for the blackout on November 17, when they were pushed 60 years to the future in the Springfield town. Recalling the disruption, she writes that the family lights a candle every Thanksgiving “in remembrance of the great blackout that almost destroyed our town, when we actually had to write things by hand”.

Simpsons "predicted" a global blackout on November 17, 2026 Same day as FEMA "tests" Hacks are painfully staged WEF announced it 6 yrs ago 😂 Govs/media reading same script Smart TVs & phones track our sentiment They need us to not call it out Learn from COVID & SPEAK UP https://t.co/15pgVwIKAO — BowTied Biohacker (@BowTiedUM) November 14, 2026 Significantly, this is not the first time when the fans are drawing parallels between the show and real-life events. Earlier, the series had suspiciously predicted things such as Donald Trump's presidency, Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the 2017 horse meat scandal and the rise of billionaire entrepreneurs entering the space race. The short clip has become a discussion after Microsoft's service disruption days ago and the grounding of flights across the US for a specific time. The timing has also overlapped with the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) scheduled nationwide Emergency Alert System test on November 17, further fuelling online theories.

The recent episodes do not connect any dots to the blackout. A report from Politico claimed that the 90-day nationwide blackout was false. Meanwhile, US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin earlier dismissed suggestions that Americans should stockpile supplies. ALSO READ: Blackout Mock Drill Conducted Across Bihar, Patna Goes Dark For 15 Minutes; Why Was Exercise Held? How serious is the Black Sky event? The now-viral Simpsons’ episode has also drawn attention to the possibility of a “Black-sky event”. The phenomenon could lead to a prolonged electricity failure that could disrupt several essential services simultaneously. ALSO READ: No Phones, Laptops, Charging Ports And Strict Cloud Usage: Why Trump’s Delegation Enters China Under 'Digital Lockdown' Such occurrences could affect water distribution, telecommunications, transport, banking and access to supermarkets, depending on the scale and duration of the outage. Severe weather, infrastructure failures and cyberattacks are among the potential causes. YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO WATCH: