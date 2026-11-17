Manila: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a "tough man" during a meeting of Quad leaders in Manila, Philippines. The meeting brought together the leaders of India, the United States, Japan and Australia as part of Trump's three-day Asia tour. The meeting marked the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders following the Republican Party's disappointing performance in the US midterm elections. Multiple media reports suggested anti-India policies and visa restrictions had played a key role in Republicans' loss.

"PM Modi is a very tough man, just in case. And Sanae Takaichi may be even tougher. Albanese and I are okay," Trump said while speaking to reporters. Trump: By the way, Modi is a very tough man, just in case. And Sanae Takaichi may be even tougher. Albanese and me are okay. https://t.co/kEJ7tpy8Hf — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 17, 2026 During the meeting, Trump highlighted the growing cooperation among Quad nations, particularly in the area of rare earth minerals, which are considered crucial for advanced technologies, electric vehicles, defence equipment and clean energy industries. First meeting after US midterm results The meeting comes at a significant time for Washington, as the US administration faces domestic political challenges following the midterm results. The interaction also provided an opportunity for the four countries to discuss shared strategic and economic priorities in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia. Its cooperation covers regional security, economic resilience, technology and critical minerals. ALSO READ: Trump's Immigration U-Turn? President Says Undocumented Immigrants With Jobs And Families Should Get A Chance To Stay Speaking to reporters during a brief interaction alongside the Quad leaders, which also includes Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump underscored his longstanding personal rapport with the group when asked about his plans for the meeting. "We have a great relationship with these people and these countries, and we have right from the beginning," Trump said. "I've been with all three of them for a long time, and they're phenomenal people, and they're friends of mine, so that helps. That really helps."

Trump's lighthearted moment Interrupting a follow-up question from the press pool, the US President offered a lighthearted nod to the resolve of his Indian and Japanese counterparts. "And by the way, he's a very tough man, just in case," Trump said, referring to PM Modi. "And she may be even tougher. And we''re okay, too," he added, gesturing toward Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The Manila gathering marks the first in-person Quad leaders'' summit since 2024, taking place on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit as the four Indo-Pacific nations look to deepen coordination on regional security and economic resilience. ALSO READ: Trump Hints At Kim Jong Un Meeting During China Visit, Says Ukraine Talks Could Also Be On Agenda Trump highlighted joint supply-chain momentum across the four-nation bloc. "We're doing very well. We are making rare earth at a level that we've never made before. We're gonna catch them within 10 months," Trump said, referring to dominant global suppliers. "Everything that we need, we'll have in 10 months. We're producing major numbers when it comes to rare earth, and they are too, by the way. Japan is, India is, we are all doing it."

(With inputs from agencies) You may also like to watch

