At least 46 people have been injured after two trains collided near Prague's main railway station during the Tuesday morning rush hour, prompting a major emergency response. The collision occurred on an overpass along Seifertova Street in Prague 3, close to the Czech capital’s main railway station. Emergency services, including police, firefighters and medical personnel, were immediately dispatched to the scene to assist the injured and manage the situation.

Authorities responded swiftly as emergency crews worked at the site of the crash. The incident took place during the busy morning commute, raising concerns about disruption to rail services in the area.

Emergency Teams Rush To The Scene

Emergency services launched a large-scale rescue operation following the collision. More than 10 ambulance crews, four doctor-led medical teams and a specialised evacuation unit were deployed to provide assistance.

Firefighters also helped assess and categorise injured passengers according to the severity of their injuries. Medical teams transported those requiring treatment to hospitals across Prague.

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Police shared footage from the accident site showing damaged train carriages and emergency personnel attending to injured passengers.

Investigation Underway To Determine Cause

Czech police confirmed that investigators had reached the scene and were working alongside railway inspectors to establish the circumstances leading to the collision. Authorities are examining the causes of the accident and determining who may be held responsible. No official conclusion regarding the cause of the crash had been announced at the time of the latest reports.