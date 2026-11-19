- Chinese President Xi Jinping urged stronger Asia-Pacific trade and economic cooperation.
- US President Donald Trump highlighted US economic growth and AI leadership during his address.
- Leaders discussed global trade, energy security, and geopolitical tensions.
APEC Summit 2026:The 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting opened in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing leaders from across the region. The summit, held amid concerns over global trade, energy security and rising geopolitical tensions, brought together leaders from 21 member economies.
Xi Calls For Stronger Trade, Economic Cooperation
Chinese President Xi, who is chairing this year's summit, called on Asia-Pacific economies to work more closely together and strengthen their trade relations. In his opening remarks, he highlighted the importance of the region in global trade and said countries should focus on building stronger economic partnerships. Xi said, "Asia-Pacific is key for global trade," adding that there is a need to improve trade relations and increase cooperation among economies in the region.
LIVE: Xi Jinping Delivers Opening Remarks at APEC Summit in China I Trump I Putin I Russia I USA https://t.co/REIlj3caUv— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026
"We should strengthen the pillar of economic trade," he added. Xi called for a stronger regional community based on unity, mutual support, openness, innovation, and inclusive growth. He also said all economies should get fair opportunities to take part in regional trade and development.
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Xi Announces USD 20 Million For Regional Cooperation
Xi also announced that China would provide USD 20 million to support cooperation among Asia-Pacific economies. He said Beijing remained committed to working with countries in the region and supporting their economic development. "China is rooted in the Asia-Pacific and will continue to support Asia-Pacific cooperation," he said.
Trump Speaks About US Economy And AI
Trump also addressed the APEC leaders, highlighting the performance of the US economy and the country's role in the Asia-Pacific region. "I am pleased to report that today; the United States is THRIVING like it has NEVER thrived before!" Trump said. He noted that the US has maintained a strong presence in the Pacific for hundreds of years and would continue to support economic growth, peace, and stability in the region.
#WATCH | Shenzhen, China: At the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Summit, US President Donald Trump says, "We're negotiating numerous trade agreements with some people sitting at this beautiful table. We have a lot of trade agreements that will be signed in the not-too-distant future with very major countries. The United States is also proud to be the world leader in superintelligence (SI), the greatest technological transformation since the Industrial Revolution. Americans invented SI and it is unleashing extraordinary prosperity and growth for people all around the globe. So we do not want to do anything to destroy the tremendous potential of this technology. It's superintelligence, that's what it is, but we have to watch it. We have to be careful. We have to cherish it. It's almost completely good, but it's got some bad elements, so we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements. We oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI, and we won't allow that to happen..." (Source: US Network Pool via Reuters)— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026
"The United States has been a Pacific power for hundreds of years, and we continue to work to promote growth and stability, sovereignty, prosperity, and peace throughout this region," he said. Trump also spoke about artificial intelligence (AI), saying that regulations should not create unnecessary restrictions on the industry. He opposed rules that could slow down its growth and said the US would not allow such measures to affect the sector.
"It's superintelligence, that's what it is, but we have to watch it. We have to be careful. We have to cherish it. It's almost completely good, but it's got some bad elements, so we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements. We oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI, and we won't allow that to happen," Trump said.
LIVE: U.S. President Trump Addresses APEC Leaders as Global Economic Issues Take Centre Stage https://t.co/4SsI7ENPX6— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026
Putin Calls APEC Largest Economic Forum
Speaking at the APEC summit, Russian President Putin stated that the Asia-Pacific region should become a "locomotive of development." He described APEC as the region's largest economic forum and confirmed Moscow's support for the draft Shenzhen Declaration. Putin also emphasised that Russia seeks to remain open to the world while continuing to strengthen its own economic potential.
Xi, Trump And Putin Pose Together At APEC Summit
Ahead of the plenary session, Xi, Trump and Putin appeared together for a group photograph at the summit. Other leaders present included Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
#WATCH | Shenzhen, China: World leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, pose for a family photo at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Summit. (Source: Russian Pool via Reuters) https://t.co/Sko5L1M6P1— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026
What Is APEC Summit?
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit is an annual gathering where leaders discuss ways to improve trade, investment and economic growth across the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 1989, APEC brings together 21 member economies to strengthen economic relations and promote cooperation. Its members include the United States, China, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and other economies in the region.
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