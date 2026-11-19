Chinese President Xi, who is chairing this year's summit, called on Asia-Pacific economies to work more closely together and strengthen their trade relations. In his opening remarks, he highlighted the importance of the region in global trade and said countries should focus on building stronger economic partnerships. Xi said, "Asia-Pacific is key for global trade," adding that there is a need to improve trade relations and increase cooperation among economies in the region.

"We should strengthen the pillar of economic trade," he added. Xi called for a stronger regional community based on unity, mutual support, openness, innovation, and inclusive growth. He also said all economies should get fair opportunities to take part in regional trade and development.

Xi also announced that China would provide USD 20 million to support cooperation among Asia-Pacific economies. He said Beijing remained committed to working with countries in the region and supporting their economic development. "China is rooted in the Asia-Pacific and will continue to support Asia-Pacific cooperation," he said.

Trump also addressed the APEC leaders, highlighting the performance of the US economy and the country's role in the Asia-Pacific region. "I am pleased to report that today; the United States is THRIVING like it has NEVER thrived before!" Trump said. He noted that the US has maintained a strong presence in the Pacific for hundreds of years and would continue to support economic growth, peace, and stability in the region.

#WATCH | Shenzhen, China: At the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Summit, US President Donald Trump says, "We're negotiating numerous trade agreements with some people sitting at this beautiful table. We have a lot of trade agreements that will be signed in the not-too-distant future with very major countries. The United States is also proud to be the world leader in superintelligence (SI), the greatest technological transformation since the Industrial Revolution. Americans invented SI and it is unleashing extraordinary prosperity and growth for people all around the globe. So we do not want to do anything to destroy the tremendous potential of this technology. It's superintelligence, that's what it is, but we have to watch it. We have to be careful. We have to cherish it. It's almost completely good, but it's got some bad elements, so we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements. We oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI, and we won't allow that to happen..." (Source: US Network Pool via Reuters) — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

"The United States has been a Pacific power for hundreds of years, and we continue to work to promote growth and stability, sovereignty, prosperity, and peace throughout this region," he said. Trump also spoke about artificial intelligence (AI), saying that regulations should not create unnecessary restrictions on the industry. He opposed rules that could slow down its growth and said the US would not allow such measures to affect the sector.

"It's superintelligence, that's what it is, but we have to watch it. We have to be careful. We have to cherish it. It's almost completely good, but it's got some bad elements, so we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements. We oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI, and we won't allow that to happen," Trump said.