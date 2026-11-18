Nvidia has set up a board committee to oversee national security and export controls under Director and former Goldman Sachs vice chair Suzanne Nora Johnson in its first major governance move since ex-CEO Jensen Huang stepped down over security concerns arising from his affair with a Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang, who faces espionage charges.

The decision regarding the committee to oversee export controls came on Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump-led administration said it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies including Nvidia. The Nvidia leadership is in the process of finding a new CEO. The AI giant has rejected growing efforts to reinstate Huang under the 'Stand With Jensen' campaign, which has complicated the search. Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress mentioned that the board of directors is determined not to reinstate Jensen to the post. "The board has determined that they will not reinstate Jensen. And that is our statement and what the board has decided to do," Kress added.

"We wanna think about right now growing our business. We want to grow in terms of everything that we need to do with our employees, our customers, and our shareholders, and that is where we are going to focus moving forward," said the interim CEO.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Rules Out Jensen Huang’s Return; His Daughter Faces Scrutiny For Berating Colleagues Huang on Tuesday reacted to the efforts for the first time, expressing his readiness to take up the role once again. Reacting to the campaign, he said he would be honoured to return if the board deemed it best. Meanwhile, the US intelligence agencies are trying to determine the extent of her ties to China's Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing, a news agency reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The crisis has sparked concern across the aisle in Washington, with lawmakers from both parties and certain administration officials arguing for a more forceful approach with China, including a crackdown on advanced AI chip exports. ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Says He Would Be 'Honoured' To Return As Nvidia CEO The lawmakers plan to question Huang about his relationship in Washington has he has been a supporter of increased exports. You May Also Like To Watch