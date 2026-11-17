A tense interaction inside Nvidia has drawn attention after a report revealed an alleged confrontation between Indian-origin senior executive Jay Puri and Madison Huang, the daughter of company founder Jensen Huang. The exchange reportedly took place during preparations for a major artificial intelligence conference in New Delhi in February. According to a report by The New York Times, Madison expressed anger over what she considered inadequate arrangements for the event after her father withdrew from attending at the last minute.

Last minute goof-ups Jensen Huang had reportedly nominated Puri to represent him at the conference. However, the change in plans exposed gaps in the company's preparations, leading to a heated discussion involving senior employees. During a conference call, Madison allegedly questioned the executives over the arrangements and reprimanded members of the team. Puri eventually responded by asking her to stop shouting before he answered her questions.

"I can answer your questions if you stop yelling at me," he reportedly told her. The incident has since attracted attention because of the contrasting positions held by Puri and Madison within the technology company. Jay Puri: A Veteran Indian-Origin Executive At Nvidia Jay Puri, also known as Ajay K. Puri, was one of Nvidia's most experienced senior executives. He joined the company in 2005 and spent more than two decades helping expand its global business operations. As executive vice-president of worldwide field operations, Puri was responsible for overseeing international sales, business development, strategic partnerships and customer relationships.

(Jay Puri | CREDIT: NVIDIA) Before joining Nvidia, he spent 22 years at Sun Microsystems and also worked with organisations including Hewlett-Packard and Texas Instruments. His academic qualifications include an engineering degree from the University of Minnesota, a master's degree from the California Institute of Technology and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Puri stepped down from his executive position in 2026, transitioning into an advisory role. ALSO READ: Nvidia Board Rules Out Jensen Huang's Return Despite Trump Backing; Silicon Valley Lobbying Falls Short Why Is Jensen Huang's Daughter Under Scrutiny? Madison Huang joined Nvidia in 2020 and held the position of senior director of product marketing for physical AI. However, a New York Times investigation, based on interviews with current and former employees, described her as having considerable influence over the company's internal operations.

She reportedly took on responsibilities beyond her formal designation, participating in executive discussions, influencing marketing decisions and helping manage aspects of her father's public image. ALSO READ: After 10 Days In Silent Mode, How Trump Hopes To Use Asia Trip To Reassert His Authority | Analysis Her involvement in important company decisions allegedly created friction with some senior employees, with several reportedly expressing concerns about her management approach.