The excitement surrounding the much-awaited launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is spilling beyond the gaming community, with couples across the world coming up with unusual agreements to ensure uninterrupted gaming time during the game's launch period. A humorous 10-day gaming contract has gone viral on social media, allowing gamers to play GTA 6 without interruptions from their partners. The trend has gained attention across platforms such as Reddit, X, Threads and TikTok, with couples from countries including Singapore, the United Kingdom, Russia and Australia joining in.

A couple's Grand Theft Auto VI contract, allowing the husband 10 days of uninterrupted gameplay, goes viral before the game's highly anticipated launch https://t.co/ndDkk4OWsF — Reuters (@Reuters) November 17, 2026 According to a report by Reuters, one such agreement was created by Singapore-based gaming content creator Julian Tay for his wife. The couple's playful contract allows Tay to enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions from November 19 to November 29, coinciding with the game's launch and the days immediately following it. ALSO READ: GTA 6 To Feature Dynamic Weather System With Rain, Storms And More; Rockstar Shares Details Ahead Of Launch

Tay shared photographs and a video of his wife signing the agreement on Threads in October. The post reportedly attracted around one million views. What Does The Viral GTA 6 Contract Say? The five-point agreement lays down several amusing conditions designed to prevent interruptions while the gamer is playing. Under the terms, the player can enjoy GTA 6 for as long as he wants during the 10-day period. His partner is also expected to avoid interrupting him during missions, cutscenes, heists and online sessions.

The agreement further states that hugs, kisses, conversations, questions and household errands must wait until the player completes the ongoing mission or reaches a safe house in the game. ALSO READ: GTA 6 Isn't Out Yet, But Pre-Loads Have Broken All Records; Is It The Highest Pre-Ordered Game Yet? Another clause prohibits the partner from making remarks such as 'It's just a game' or criticising the player after a failed mission, death or arrest by in-game police. However, the contract also includes a financial loophole. If the partner purchases the game or contributes at least £40 towards it, she can remove one of the specified conditions. Couples Come Up With Their Own GTA 6 Agreements The trend has inspired couples in different countries to create their own versions of the gaming agreement. A similar contract reportedly surfaced on Reddit, featuring a UK couple who agreed to the 10-day uninterrupted gaming arrangement. A Russian user also shared a comparable agreement, although the financial contribution required to remove a rule was set at $200.

In Australia, a woman named Sarah read out her fiance's gaming contract during a breakfast radio show on SAFM. Interestingly, the agreement also accounted for the couple's wedding celebrations, setting aside November 21 and 22 for the occasion. Not everyone is accepting the idea without conditions. Some partners have responded by drafting counter-agreements that place restrictions on gaming time. In one such instance, an X user shared a contract prepared by his girlfriend after she gifted him GTA 6. The conditions required to remove a rule was set at $200.

In Australia, a woman named Sarah read out her fiancé's gaming contract during a breakfast radio show on SAFM. Interestingly, the agreement also accounted for the couple's wedding celebrations, setting aside November 21 and 22 for the occasion. Not everyone is accepting the idea without conditions. Some partners have responded by drafting counter-agreements that place restrictions on gaming time. In one such instance, an X user shared a contract prepared by his girlfriend after she gifted him GTA 6. The conditions required him to check in with her every few hours, pause the game whenever she spoke and limit his gaming time to no more than half of his available time.

The agreement also included a humorous reminder that Lucia, one of the game's lead characters, was not his real girlfriend. (With inputs from Reuters) You may also like to watch