Sony is experiencing a bull run right now with its PlayStation 5 sales and has reached a landmark moment, with the gaming console now shipping over 100 million units globally. There is one particular catalyst causing this, and that is the upcoming title by Rockstar, Grand Theft Auto VI, which will be launched on November 19, 2026.

Sony might see even higher sales or maintain a strong position with its current stats with the holiday season coming up and the biggest gaming title of the decade also being launched in the same time frame. Over 100 Million Units Sold November 10, 2026, marked the day when Sony's PlayStation 5 sales crossed the 100 million mark, says Sony's latest business update. To get the real growth numbers, we will have to look a bit more deeply. By September 30, 2026, the sales numbers stood at 97.9 million units, this indicates that the company was able to sell 2.1 million more units in 40 days itself, which is a big deal.

ALSO READ: Why Did Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, Resign? Who Is Alice Huang And What's Next For The Company? 10 Key Points Explained Now why is this a big deal? We have to take into account that there is a massive chip shortage in the overall industry right now, with supply chains breaking down, compared to 2020, when the console was first launched. Although it must be noted that these are "sell-in" numbers, which means these are consoles given to retailers and not sold to customers.

PS5 is Sony's fourth such console to join the 100 million mark, and it has reached this milestone in a matter of six years. Although PlayStation 4 achieved this milestone in a lesser time frame of five years and seven months.

GTA 6 Hype Fueling the Sales Now we just can't ignore why this milestone is being reached just now. Rockstar's latest title GTA 6, is soon going to be out on November 19, 2026 for consoles, which includes PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. For now PC launch of the game is uncertain and PS4 will not be able to play this game so PS5 has become the most viable option for it.

The internet is already breaking down with pre-orders of GTA 6 with the game already crossing $1 billion in sales, and here as well, 75 per cent of the said downloads have taken place on PS5. GTA 6 has also become the most pre-ordered game on the gaming console ever.

PlayStation 6 on The Horizon? By the next financial year Sony anticipates that console slaes will start going down, as is the case with many previous consoles as they get older. With that Sony is already preparing its run for the next big console, the PlayStation 6.

Now we must note that there is no official announcement date or information out right now but preparation is on. For Sony the top priority is navigating its way through surging chip prices, while also making a profit on the hardware that they make.

ALSO READ: Is Vi's New Rs 35 Data Pack Better Than Jio And Airtel Data Plans? Check OTT Benefits That Last 28 Days FAQs How many monthly users are there on PlayStation? Taking into account both PS4 and PS5, as of September 30, 2026, the total number of active users is 127 million. Is Hardware the only thing where PlayStation has growth prospect? No, apart from just the consoles, PlayStation ecosystem is a big thing, with its own subscription services, software and digital downloads. How is GTA 6 impacting the PlayStation ecosystem? With GTA 6 release on the horizon, Sony is expecting a massive surge in the player base and a blockbuster release. GTA 6 will likely retain high active users for months, will drive future sales as well and PlayStation Plus subscriptions will also see a boost.