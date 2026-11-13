Vi data voucher plan: Vi (Vodafone Idea) has just come out with a new data voucher which comes at an affordable price of Rs 35. What does it offer though? It comes with 1GB of 4G or 5G data which lasts up to a week, and additionally it has some other OTT perks as well.

Rs 35 Vi Data Voucher This data pack which is valid for 7 days, can be used to avail 1 GB of 4G or 5G data and is priced at Rs 35 as mentioned earlier. Although the catch here is that one must have their base plan active before they can add this data pack to their kit.

ALSO READ: iQOO 16R Or iQOO 16S? BIS Listing Tips New Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery And Snapdragon Chip 1 GB of data is not the only thing on the table, it also comes with an OTT subscription which is also valid for 28 days which is almost a month. Additionally, there is also access to the Vi Movies and TV app. This app comes with the added advantage of having OTT benefits inside it and users will be able to watch OTT platforms like Sony Liv, JioHotstar, Shemaroo and Playflix as well if you love Korean Dramas.

But there something that users must note, and that is that they will be able to choose only two of these OTT platforms, and after they have picked their choice they will be able to enjoy streaming content on these OTT platforms for the next 28 days, and also the fact that these are only mobile accessible.

As mentioned above this is a data pack which acts like an add-on so a base plan must be active for this for you to use it on the mobile phone. This plan is a go-to deal for Vi users who are engaging with OTT platforms on their mobile devices.

Airtel and Jio Plans With Similar Benefits Airtel and Jio also come with their own OTT data vouchers, although to me they seem a bit expensive. The Airtel data pack comes at Rs 200 which gives access to platforms like Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV, YouTube Premium and 18 other major OTT platforms through the Airtel Xstream Play app, and these are available for 28 days as well.

The Airtel pack also bundles 30GB of high-speed data with 5G if available. So this pack, costing more, also brings more to the table. ALSO READ: How To Get ChatGPT Go Subscription For Rs 99 Per Month? Check Out This Trick That Many People Have Missed Jio, on the other hand has a bit more affordable option at Rs 103. This data pack gives access to OTT's and also comes with 5GB data benefit, this plan as well, like others is valid for 28 days. Although, there is one catch that customers have to pick one voucher bundle, which are categorised as Hindi, International or Regional.

Details Vi Airtel Jio Price Rs 35 Rs 200 Rs 103 Data Benefits 1GB 4G/5G data 30GB high-speed data, Unlimited 5G in eligible areas 5GB data Validity 7 days (data), 28 days (OTT) 28 days 28 days OTT Benefits Choose 2 platforms via Vi Movies and TV Access to Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV, YouTube Premium and 18 other platforms via Airtel Xstream Play Choose 1 voucher bundle: Hindi, International or Regional OTT Access Mobile only Through Airtel Xstream Play & native apps As per selected voucher bundle Active Base Plan Required Yes Yes Yes