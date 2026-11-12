iQOO will soon be coming out with a new smartphone for the Indian market, and this new device will be the iQOO 16R. The device was recently spotted on the certification website of India the Bureau of India Standards (BIS) and with that the anticipation for the said device rises.

Although it should be noted that the name iQOO 16R is a speculative name and the device's original name is still under wraps, and reports suggest that the device might also launch as iQOO 16s in some markets, so that could also be the case in India. As anticipation builds, let's take a closer look at what the company might be offering and its latest updates.

ALSO READ: No More Unknown Caller IDs From November 1, 2026? DoT Issues Order To Telecom Companies To Implement CNAP Expected Specs and Features of the Device In China, the iQOO Z12 Turbo will be launched, and this new unnamed device could be a rebranded version of the same. With that in mind the device could sport a 6.59-inch display with 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Pro silicon. Although the chipset names have not been confirmed yet.

Apart from that a massive 10,000 mAh battery could also be making its way to the device, with a built-in cooling fan. Although we must take these reports with a pinch of salt as they are based on speculation about the device, and the device could make its way to the Indian market in early 2027. On the other hand, the iQOO 16 could be making its way to India in mid-December 2026.

ALSO READ: BGMI Air To Make Entry In India Soon, Pre-Registrations Cross 10 Million Downloads BIS Listing and Model Numbering Revealed This latest unnamed device by iQOO has a model number of I2606 by which it has been listed on BIS. The approval for the device came under the registration number R-93029700, and the same device was also spotted on the IMEI database with the name iQOO 16R. Certification platforms in other countries like Malaysia and Indonesia, the SIRIM and SDPPI certifications respectively, list the device as iQOO 16s. So the device right now has no name on the Indian certification website and could be launched under either of the two names.

FAQs Is this new device going to be a flagship device and what will be its price? This is not the flagship device, as that title will be given to iQOO 16. The previous model of the R lineup went for Rs 40,000 to 50,000. How will the iQOO 16R be different from iQOO 16? This new unnamed device which is expected to be the iQOO 16R, is a performance centric device and could be focusing on raw gaming. While the iQOO 16 is a full-fledged flagship device with top-notch features. Will iQOO 16R have fast charging support? Although, no device specs have been confirmed yet but it is expected that the device will come with 10,000mAh battery and an ultra fast charging support can be expected.