Vivo X500 Pro Max: Vivo is soon going to drop its latest X series device in the Indian market, the X500 series. The device is going to make an appearance in the last week of this month. Apart from the mobile phones the company is also going to reveal its Vivo Watch GT 2.

As far as the X500 series is concerned the device will come with the following devices Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max. There will also be a Zeiss telephoto converter kit as well in the Indian market. For now dedicated microsites for the devices are now live.

ALSO READ: iQOO 16R Or iQOO 16S? BIS Listing Tips New Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery And Snapdragon Chip Vivo X500 Series, Watch GT 2 and More Launch Dates Confirmed According to the company's press release, the devices will be launched on November 26 and for the smartphone there will also be a Zeiss telephoto converter kit as well. Details revealed by the company also reveal that the base X500 model will come with a floating camera module, which will be aided by Zeiss tuning for images, additionally, there will also be AI-powered creativity tools.

The higher Pro and Pro Max models will come with a triple rear camera setup. The top-most Pro Max version will also come with Telephoto AF Tracking Video and ZEISS TrueDynamic main shooter, the company revealed. The camera setup will find itself inside a circular deco.

Apart from this Vivo Watch GT 2 is also going to be launched and it will have a 2.07-inch display with Ultra-Vision and will have always-on monitoring. 25 days of battery life for the watch has been claimed. The watch and the Vivo X500 series will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart and company's own website store, a dedicated microsite revealing the details is now live.

The Chinese models of the Vivo X500 Pro Max and the Vivo X500 Pro come with MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro silicon, which is an octa-core chip built on 2nm process. ALSO READ: How To Get ChatGPT Go Subscription For Rs 99 Per Month? Check Out This Trick That Many People Have Missed The vanilla X500 on the flip side will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset. In the camera department, as far as the Chinese variants are concerned the X500 Pro Max will have a 50 MP main shooter (F/1.57) and will also sport a 50 MP ultrawide lens along with a 200 MP telephoto lens.

The X500 series smartphones will come with Android 17-based Origin OS inside, and an 8,000 mAh battery. For now, the India pricing of the devices remains under wraps and more details are expected as we get closer to the launch date.

Feature Details Launch Date November 26, 2026 Smartphone Models Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max Processor (X500) MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Processor (X500 Pro and Pro Max) MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro (2nm octa-core chipset) Operating System Android 17-based OriginOS Battery 8,000mAh X500 Pro Max Rear Camera 50MP main camera (f/1.57), 50MP ultra-wide camera, 200MP telephoto camera X500 Pro and Pro Max Cameras Triple rear camera setup X500 Pro Max Camera Features Telephoto AF Tracking Video, ZEISS TrueDynamic main camera Zeiss Accessory Zeiss Telephoto Converter Kit Vivo Watch GT 2 Display 2.07-inch Ultra-Vision display Vivo Watch GT 2 Battery Life Up to 25 days (claimed) Vivo Watch GT 2 Features Always-on monitoring Sales Platforms Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo's official online store India Pricing Not announced yet