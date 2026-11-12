ChatGPT Go Subscription: There is a special offer right now on ChatGPT for Indian users, and they can now access the ChatGPT Go subscription. As per latest reports the AI giant is offering its Go subscription plan to some users for just Rs 99. For those who do not know, the Go subscription costs Rs 399.

Although some users are getting a Rs 300 discount by using a trick, but it must be noted that this new offer is not available for all users. On the social media platform X, many users have claimed that, after cancelling their Go subscription, OpenAI is offering the same plan for a generous three-month renewal offer at just Rs 99 per month. ALSO READ: iQOO 16R Or iQOO 16S? BIS Listing Tips New Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery And Snapdragon Chip Thus it should be noted that this is probably a retention offer by the AI giant to keep its customers and discourage them from going away from the subscription plan. Which users are getting the Rs 99 Offer? Through reports it was found that this subscription plan is only visible to people who already have the Rs 399 ChatGPT Go subscription plan and it appears when they try to cancel the subscription before it reaches its expiration date.

If the offer is not available at cancellation then it means the user will have to continue with the normal pricing itself. Users have also reported getting different discount rates, as some have reported getting only a Rs 100 discount which would bring the effective price down to Rs 299, so it seems that different users might be getting different discounts. For now this offer is visible on its website and the Android app and it seems the offer is not visible on the Apple Store app for users having an iPhone. How to get the ChatGPT Go Subscription for Rs 99? Firstly you need to log in to your account on Android or website.

Then you need to tap the profile icon.

From here you will need to open the Billing section and tap to cancel your subscription.

In the next step company will ask the reason for your cancellation of its subscription.

Here if you select Cost or Pricing option, it will drop the price down to Rs 99, reportedly. However, this specific manoeuvre is not confirmed by the company, and it seems like a workaround. For now, if you are an existing ChatGPT Go subscriber you can also go check out if this specific trick or workaround is working for you.

One more thing that you should note here is that if the subscription is not cancelled after the three discounted months at least 24 hours in advance of the next bill cycle then it will be auto-renewed at the previous Rs 399 per month rate.

Points Of Inquiry Can iPhone users take advantage of this Rs 99 Go subscription? Yes, there is a way for iPhone users to do it as well, they will have to log into their ChatGPT account through a mobile browser like Safari instead of going for the iOS App. ALSO READ: BGMI Air To Make Entry In India Soon, Pre-Registrations Cross 10 Million Downloads What do users get in the Go subscription? Users will get higher message limits, faster response times, better and enhanced image generation apparatus, and higher upload limits as compared to the free tier of ChatGPT. Can you directly sign up for the Rs 99 Plan? No, this is targeted more at people who are trying to cancel their ChatGPT Go plan, so as a new user you will have to pay Rs 399 for a new plan.