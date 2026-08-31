Vivo is slowly building up the hype around its next flagship smartphones, the X500 Pro Max and X500 Pro. The company hasn't announced the phones officially yet, but it has been sharing bits and pieces about them ahead of the launch. The latest teaser gives us a closer look at what the X500 Pro Max will offer on the display front.

ALSO READ: Google AI Mode In Search Adds New Travel Features: Track Airfares, Compare Points, Book Hotel Stays And More The phone is set to feature a 6.85-inch 2K screen supplied by BOE. Vivo is calling it the “BOE Q11 2K Zeiss Master Colour Screen” and says the panel is the first of its kind to be used on a smartphone.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Display Details Han Boxiao, Vivo's Product Manager, shared the latest information on Weibo. One of the key changes is the use of an upgraded Q11 luminescent material, which Vivo says should make a difference when you're scrolling through apps or watching content with a lot of movement.

According to the company, motion blur has been reduced by 93 percent compared with the previous generation. In practical terms, Vivo is aiming to make fast-moving visuals appear clearer instead of leaving behind the kind of blur that can sometimes be noticed while scrolling quickly.

The company has also worked on how colours and brightness are distributed across the panel. The display combines chip-level Demura technology with Vivo's own pixel-level compensation algorithm. Vivo says colour uniformity has improved by 43 percent, while brightness uniformity is up by 22 percent compared with its previous-generation panels.

Despite offering a higher 2K resolution, the new screen is also claimed to be easier on power consumption. Vivo says it uses 21 percent less power than its earlier 1.5K display. The panel's claimed lifespan has also doubled. Another feature sits beneath the display itself. The X500 Pro Max will use a high-precision multispectral sensor to handle automatic brightness adjustments. Rather than simply measuring the amount of surrounding light, the sensor can identify differences in the light spectrum and colour temperature.

Vivo says the sensor's readings can reach a 98 percent match with human vision. It can also make brightness adjustments down to 0.3 lux. Han Boxiao described the technology as the best automatic brightness experience currently available on an Android phone, although that statement comes from a translation of his original Chinese post.

ALSO READ: Poco Confirms X8 5G And X8 Power 5G Launch Date: Battery And Design Details Revealed The display isn't the only major piece of hardware Vivo has teased. The X500 Pro Max is confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO super-telephoto camera and a 2nm MediaTek Dimensity processor. The phone is also expected to arrive with OriginOS 7.

Vivo is yet to reveal the complete specifications and launch details for the X500 Pro Max and X500 Pro. With the company now revealing hardware information in stages, more details about both smartphones should emerge soon