Vivo X500 Series: Recently, the Vivo X500 series launch was confirmed for China. Now the brand has started revealing some of its features to the public, and the lineup is supposed to comprise the Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. Now, in a post, the brand has teased some major camera upgrades for the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max. Both devices will have improved telephoto cameras along with CIPA 7.0-rated stabilisation and autofocus abilities.

In this article, we will discuss all what is revealed till now about the device. Model Telephoto Camera Sensor Key Features Video Vivo X500 Pro Max 200MP Zeiss APO Super Telephoto 1/1.4-inch BluePrint + Samsung HP0 4x ISZ, Two-Stage Lossless Zoom, 400mm Telephoto Extender, CIPA 7.0 Details Yet To Be Confirmed Vivo X500 Pro 64MP Zeiss APO Super Telephoto, 85mm Sony LYTIA 610 + Vivo BluePrint CIPA 7.0, Improved Autofocus, Subject Tracking 4K 120fps, 4K 60fps HDR Camera Specs Of The Vivo X500 Pro and Pro Max Revealed The Vivo X500 Pro Max will come with a 200MP Zeiss APO super telephoto lens, and it is touted that the camera will use a 1/1.4-inch BluePrint and Samsung HP0 sensor combination, as was shared by Product Manager Han Boxiao (Chinese translation) in a post on Weibo. The Pro Max version is also coming with a hardware-based 4xISZ in-sensor zoom tech.

ALSO READ: Vivo X500 Series Launch Confirmed For September: X500 Pro Max, Zeiss Cameras And More Two stages of lossless zoom have also been claimed by the company, with a high-resolution detail sensor. A 400 mm telephoto extender will also be included to enhance the fidelity of photographs even more and to capture subjects that are far away; CIPA 7.0 certification has been confirmed for the device.

Vivo X500 Pro Here, the company seems to be taking a different kind of approach; here a 64MP Zeiss APO super telephoto lens has been confirmed with an 85mm focal length. Here, Sony's LYTIA 610 sensor with Vivo's BluePrint sensor design is featured in the device. This combination, the company claims, will have greater clarity when cropping into images.

According to the company, the latest telephoto lens is built on an Apochromatic (APO) lens design, like the one that was introduced in Vivo X100. CIPA 7.0 rating will also be found in the Pro version, paired with subject tracking and autofocus. 4K 120fps and 4K 60fps HDR video shooting capabilities are also there in the Pro version.

ALSO READ: Realme P4s 5G Marks India Debut: 8,000 mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra Silicon Inside | Check Price And Features The complete list of specifications has not yet been revealed by Vivo for the X500 series, but the launch is expected to take place in China next month, and more details can be expected as we get closer to the launch.