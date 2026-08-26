Realme P4s 5G launched: Realme has come out with another one of its mid-range devices, the Realme P4s 5G, which joins the company's P4 family. The device is expected to go on sale soon via an e-commerce platform. The device runs on an octa-core chipset from MediaTek Dimensity, which is a 7000-series processor. The device sporting two distinct colourways, comes with a dual camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens.

Let's dive in and take a closer look ALSO READ: Vivo X500 Series Launch Confirmed For September: X500 Pro Max, Zeiss Cameras And More Realme P4s 5G Specs and Features Running inside the Realme P4s 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra silicon, which boasts a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz and is paired up with the Hyper Vision+ AI chip for graphical fidelity for gaming purposes. The software loaded inside is Realme UI 7.0, which is an Android 16-based OS, with three years of major OS upgrades and four years of security upgrades promised.

The device also packs 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which can be expanded up to 14GB, and comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For cooling purposes, the device has an AirFlow vapour chamber cooling solution when things get heated up.

As far as the display is concerned, the device sports an M14 AMOLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate support, HDR10+ and 6,500 nits of peak brightness. For dust and water resistance, the company is claiming 1P66+IP68+IP69 ratings. In the camera department, the Realme P4s 5G is equipped with a dual camera setup with a 50MP main shooter lens equipped with two-axis optical image stabilisation, which is paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens having a 122-degree field of view. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP front shooter and the handset is capable of shooting videos at 4K/30fps.

The battery is also a plus point here, with a massive 8,000 mAh battery which comes with 80W wired fast charging support. ALSO READ: Apple Introduces Mac Studio With M5 Max And M5 Ultra Chipsets; Mac Mini Tags Along With M6 Silicon Upgrade | Check Price In India Other things include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, accelerometer and an IR blaster. The device weighs 208 grams and dimension wise measures 162.6 x 77.6 x 8.6 mm. Colour options include Electric Cyan and Titanium Grey. Price and Availability Realme P4s 5G In India, the pricing of P4s 5G starts at ₹34,999 for the base 8+128GB variant; the higher 8+256GB, on the other hand, costs ₹37,999. While the top-end model costs ₹41,999 and comes with a 12+256GB specification. There are also discounts that customers can avail of, worth ₹3000 with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards.

The device will go on sale on September 3 at 12 PM IST.