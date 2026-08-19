A new smartphone is making its way to India next week, and it is the Realme P4s 5G the company announced this Wednesday. This new headset will join the brand's P-series family, which has other members like the Realme P4, P4 Lite, P4x and the P4 Pro 5G.

Let's dive in and take a look at what the device might come with, as the company has revealed some key details about the upcoming smartphone. ALSO READ: iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Marks Its Debut: 9,100mAh Battery And Dimensity 9500 Silicon Inside, Check Features And Price Realme P4s 5G Specs And Features The device will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G silicon, and there is also an AI chip that will tag along with the processor, which is the HyperVision+, which you can expect will take care of the visual and graphical needs of the device.

For the camera, the Realme P4s 5G is teased with 50 MP dual AI cameras, which will have optical image stabilisation (OIS). For batteries, the device will come with an 8,000 mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging support, and the claims are that it can last up to three days on a single charge.

As far as its display is concerned, the device will sport a Samsung M14, which will come with a 144Hz refresh rate and 6500 nits of peak brightness and will also support HDR10+ and Netflix HDR content. The device will also be available in the following variants: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Gameplay And Full Map Leaked With Unknown Extra Location; Six-Star Wanted Level Coming Back? When Is The Launch? The company has revealed that the Realme P4s 5G will mark its debut on August 26 at 12 PM IST. The teaser image shows that the device will come in Beige, Green and Brown colourways, so you can expect it as well during the official launch. As far as pricing is concerned, there is nothing official out yet, but the device will be available for purchase via Realme's official website and the e-commerce website Flipkart.