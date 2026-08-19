iQOO has just dropped its latest smartphone, the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra, in China on Tuesday. This new smartphone comes with a 9,100 mAh battery and also supports 100W fast charging support. Sporting three new colourways, let's take a closer look at what the smartphone brings.

ALSO READ: Lost Money To An Online Scam? Immediately Dial 1930 And Follow These 3 Steps To Report Financial Fraud iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Specs And Features This device comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500M processor, which is made on a 3nm process. As far as the power of the silicon is concerned it has a core clocked up to 4.21 GHz and three cores with upto 3.5Ghz, and the remaining four at 2.7 GHz. It is paired with an ARM G1-Ultra GPU which is coupled with 16 GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM.

This is a dual-Nano SIM device which has OriginOS 6 as its software system, based on Android 16. For storage, it has 512 GB space. For display the device has a 6.83-inch 2K AMOLED screen and supports a 144Hz refresh rate.

Camera Specs For the camera, it sports a 50MP LYT700V main sensor which has OIS and an optical zoom of up to 20x. Apart from that, there is another lens which is 8MP ultrawide-angle shooter. For selfies the device has a 16MP front shooter. As far as water and dust resistance is concerned it has IP68 and IP69 rating, and the screen-to-body ratio is 94.88 per cent.

Sensors The device has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, physical gyroscope, proximity sensor and more. The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra comes with 3D fingerprint sensor, which can be utilised for biometrics, and also comes with Face Wake facial recognition. Other Details It is claimed that the device can last up to 36.5 days on 4G single-SIM standby with its 9,100 mAh battery and 33.5 hours of 4G VoLTE talk time. The device weighs 225g. For colour options, it comes in three variants in China: Riding the Wind, Shadow Black and Chi Guangbai, according to Chinese translation.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Gameplay And Full Map Leaked With Unknown Extra Location; Six-Star Wanted Level Coming Back? iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Pricing The device costs CNY 3,699 which roughly translates to Rs 52,000 for the base 12+256 GB variant. The 16+256GB, 12+512GB and 16+512 GB is coming for CNY 4,099 which is approx Rs 58,000, CNY 4,299 which is almost Rs 61,000 and CNY 4,699 which is roughly Rs 66,000 respectively.