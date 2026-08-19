GTA 6 gameplay leak video: In the gaming industry, GTA VI/6 is all the buzz right now, and fans and enthusiasts are scoping out every small leak or rumour that gives them a little bit more detail about Rockstar's latest upcoming title.

It now appears that Grand Theft Auto 6 might have suffered a major leak just a few months before the title lands, and just days before it is showcased on Netflix. There are clips that supposedly look like they are from Rockstar Games' latest title circulating on social media. Various clips that look legit are being circulated, which show Jason, who is one of the main characters in the game. This main character can be seen engaged in combat, driving and doing other stuff.

ALSO READ: Lost Money To An Online Scam? Immediately Dial 1930 And Follow These 3 Steps To Report Financial Fraud Who Leaked It And Why? The leak doesn't just come out of nowhere, and a group has already taken responsibility for this; it's called Cyberleek, which leaked it throuh a post on X. But why? The group says that the practice of all digital releases is the reason behind the leak, as GTA 6 will supposedly be only digital, without the disc version.

Image Credits: Rockstar Games Previous reports also suggest that even though a physical copy will be sold in the market but it will eventually only contain a code to activate the game. The group has also claimed that it zeroed in on Take-Two and Rockstar Games because of the studio's approach on how they are moving forward with its single-player DLC content as well which the group calls 'fake'.

What Was Leaked? There are two clips that are out right now that supposedly show leaked GTA 6 gameplay, and one more thing that got leaked was the game's map. Now obviously rockstar is has been working over the clock to get it off social media. Although it's interesting to note that the publishers have not yet confirmed that the leaked clips belong to them or are authentic.

In the first clip we can see Jason coming out of the house that was showcased in the second trailer, if you remember that, going past a jet ski and taking shots at hoops in the driveway. This section shows a bit of the mechanics the game might involve, which works on a timing system something that Red Dead Redemption 2 fans might recognise- and there is also a focus stat that can be seen, which gains when the shot connects. Familiar?

The second Clip is a lot more detailed here, and this one might be giving the publishers nightmares right now. Here, there are more status bars that come out to the fore, like the stamina bar as Jason clips a delivery truck on a highway, and here we can also see Jason taking things in his hands as he beats the truck driver to death with a wrench.

Image Credits: Rockstar Games What's interesting is the fact that there might be something like a karma system here, as a devil sigh pops up with a minus as the driver dies, which might be judging you more on how you finish someone rather than the fight itself.

Apart from that, six wanted stars might be back as two stars light up after the brawl. There are also a few icons below that track what the cops know about you, like clothing, face, car, etc. The Leaked Map Has An Exciting Twist The map also got leaked this time, and apart from the common knowledge that everyone has there is also one more place that the map shows that nobody has seen before. What Are Cyberleek's Demands? Cyberleek isn't just blaming GTA 6 for the latest leak. The group says the way modern games are being sold has also become part of the problem. In a post on its website, Cyberleek pointed to digital pre-orders and the decision to release GTA 6 without a physical disc as two major issues. It also criticised publishers for selling what it called “fake single-player DLC”, where content that is already included on a disc is reportedly locked until players pay for a more expensive edition.

The group has another demand for publishers: single-player content should not disappear just because a game's servers do. It wants games to have an offline fallback that keeps the single-player experience accessible even after online services are shut down. Cyberleek has packaged these demands into three “commandments” and warned publishers that ignoring them could put them in the group's sights. It also said other companies could be targeted if they continue to go against its demands. Physical Disks A Dying Trend? Only recently, even Sony had announced that it will be discontinuing the production of physical disks for its titles on its consoles which it will start doing by January 2028. But what does it mean for people who like to collect and own disks? This is a growing trend, and the companies urge that more and more people are moving towards digitisation, and it supports the current trend.

ALSO READ: Is Someone Else Using A SIM Card On Your ID? Here's How To Block Fake Numbers Via Sanchar Saathi TAFCOP Publishers of GTA 6 also seem to be taking a similar path, and there are both parties for and against it. But a few major questions still stand: price and logistics remain the same despite cutting down on production of physical copies, and the biggest question remains about ownership rights.

When IS GTA 6 Extended Review Coming? Rockstar Games' latest title, Grand Theft Auto 6, has been scheduled for an extended look on Netflix, which will take place on August 27, and here the studio is expected to show some detailed gameplay as well as an in-depth entry into the game's storyline, and these leaks have arrived just before that to put a dent in it.