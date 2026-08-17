Cyber Complaint Online: Realising that money has been debited from your bank account because of a UPI scam, fake investment scheme or card fraud can be stressful. But the worst thing you can do is wait. If you notice an unauthorised transaction, call 1930 immediately and report the fraud.
The National Cyber Crime Helpline is available for reporting financial cyber fraud, and the sooner you report the incident, the sooner the authorities and banks can start working on it. The government's Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) helps coordinate complaints with banks and financial institutions to try to stop the money from moving further.
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Just been scammed? Follow these 3 steps
1. Call 1930 immediately
Don't waste time trying to call the person who scammed you or waiting for the transaction to reverse. Pick up your phone and dial 1930, the National Cyber Crime Helpline for financial cyber fraud.
The operator will ask for basic information about the fraud, so keep these details handy:
- Your name and contact details
- The exact amount you lost
- Date and time of the transaction
- Your bank account number or UPI ID
- The transaction ID or UTR number
- The recipient's bank account or UPI ID, if you have it
- Any other information you have related to the scammer
As soon as you lodge your complaint, you will be sent an SMS containing the number for your Complaint Acknowledgment. Please do not delete this SMS as you may need it when lodging your formal complaint.
2. File the complaint online
Calling 1930 is the urgent first step, but you should also complete the formal complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.
Go to the portal, select “File a Complaint” and accept the terms and conditions. Choose the appropriate option for reporting financial cyber crime and register yourself by entering your phone number and OTP.
You will have to enter information about the date and time when the incident took place, kind of fraud that was committed, the amount involved, the bank and the transaction ID/UTR number.
While explaining the occurrence, make sure that the description is simple. Describe if you were duped to transfer money through UPI or gave out your OTP or if a fake banking link was clicked or money was transferred without your consent.
Keep your evidence ready while filing the complaint. This can include:
- Bank statements or transaction screenshots
- SMS alerts showing the transaction
- UPI transaction details
- WhatsApp or Telegram chats
- Phone numbers used by the scammer
- Emails or suspicious links
- Any records of communication in connection with the fraud
You will also be required to provide the soft copy of your government issued identity proof including Aadhaar, PAN, or passport, as well as evidence for the fraud.
According to the portal, there is an upper limit of 5MB for the ID Proof while the evidence may be uploaded with an upper limit of 10MB each file.
After entering the details and uploading the document, lodge the complaint and keep the Complaint Reference Number ready for future reference.
3. Contact your bank and take the next steps
However, do not stop just here and immediately inform the fraud department of your bank about this unauthorized transaction.
In case your debit or credit cards are at risk, demand the bank to block these cards for security purposes. In case of UPI frauds, get the relevant UPI profile blocked or secured. You may also enquire about the steps you may take temporarily to stop any outward transactions from your bank account until the issue gets sorted out.
It would also help if you make an official transaction dispute against this crime at the bank. This can be achieved by making use of either the bank's application, email or the customer-care service of the bank or by visiting your home branch. Submit your complaint in written form to the grievance officer at your bank, if need be, along with a copy of your complaint.
In case you have lost a major sum of money, it would be best to register your complaint at the nearest Cyber Crime Police Station or local cyber cell. Ask about the next steps for formally registering the case, including an FIR where applicable.
Why reporting quickly matters
You may have heard people call the first 30 minutes to one hour after a cyber fraud the "Golden Hour." The important point isn't the exact 30- or 60-minute mark — it's that every minute matters.
Once the money moves from one account to another, it can quickly be transferred again or withdrawn. Reporting the fraud quickly gives the authorities and banks a better chance of tracing the transaction and placing a hold on funds that may still be recoverable.
That doesn't mean reporting a few hours later is pointless. Report the fraud even if you have already waited. The best time to call 1930 is as soon as you realise what has happened.
What happens after you report it?
Your complaint is passed through the cybercrime reporting system, which works with banks and other financial institutions to try to stop the fraudulent money trail.
If the money can still be traced or held, the concerned authorities and financial institutions can take steps to prevent further movement of the funds. However, there is no guarantee that the entire amount will be recovered.
That's why the first few minutes after discovering the fraud are so important.
One last thing: don't delete anything
Keep your transaction messages, screenshots, bank statements, chats, phone numbers, emails and other evidence safely stored even after you've submitted the complaints.
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Also, be careful if someone contacts you claiming they can recover your stolen money for a fee. Fraudsters sometimes target victims a second time by pretending to be recovery agents or officials.
The most important thing is to act quickly: call 1930, file the online complaint, contact your bank and preserve all the evidence.