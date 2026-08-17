Cyber Complaint Online: Realising that money has been debited from your bank account because of a UPI scam, fake investment scheme or card fraud can be stressful. But the worst thing you can do is wait. If you notice an unauthorised transaction, call 1930 immediately and report the fraud.

The National Cyber Crime Helpline is available for reporting financial cyber fraud, and the sooner you report the incident, the sooner the authorities and banks can start working on it. The government's Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) helps coordinate complaints with banks and financial institutions to try to stop the money from moving further.

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Just been scammed? Follow these 3 steps

1. Call 1930 immediately

Don't waste time trying to call the person who scammed you or waiting for the transaction to reverse. Pick up your phone and dial 1930, the National Cyber Crime Helpline for financial cyber fraud.

The operator will ask for basic information about the fraud, so keep these details handy:

- Your name and contact details

- The exact amount you lost

- Date and time of the transaction

- Your bank account number or UPI ID

- The transaction ID or UTR number

- The recipient's bank account or UPI ID, if you have it

- Any other information you have related to the scammer

As soon as you lodge your complaint, you will be sent an SMS containing the number for your Complaint Acknowledgment. Please do not delete this SMS as you may need it when lodging your formal complaint.

2. File the complaint online

Calling 1930 is the urgent first step, but you should also complete the formal complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Go to the portal, select “File a Complaint” and accept the terms and conditions. Choose the appropriate option for reporting financial cyber crime and register yourself by entering your phone number and OTP.

You will have to enter information about the date and time when the incident took place, kind of fraud that was committed, the amount involved, the bank and the transaction ID/UTR number.

While explaining the occurrence, make sure that the description is simple. Describe if you were duped to transfer money through UPI or gave out your OTP or if a fake banking link was clicked or money was transferred without your consent.