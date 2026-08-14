Pixel AirDrop alternative: Google is making it easier to share photos, videos and contact details between Android phones. The company has started rolling out a new Tap to Send feature that lets users bring two compatible phones close together to start sharing content.

The feature was showcased during the Made by Google event on August 12, alongside the Pixel 11 series. It is now rolling out to Pixel 6 and newer phones, including the newly launched Pixel 11 lineup. ALSO READ: Did You Get A Spyware Alert On Your iPhone? Here's What It Means And What You Need To Do How Does ‘Tap to Send’ Work on Google Pixel? So, how does it actually work? If you want to share a photo or video, you can open the Share Sheet and bring your Pixel phone close to another supported Pixel device. The phones can detect each other and start the Quick Share process, without requiring you to go through the usual nearby-device selection.

Tap to Send can also be used for sharing contact information. When both phones are on their home screens, users can bring them close together to start a two-way contact exchange. Under the hood, Google is using NFC along with Quick Share to make this possible. The actual files are shared through Quick Share, while NFC helps the phones recognise that they are close enough to begin the process. The idea may sound familiar to iPhone users. Apple already allows people to bring compatible iPhones close together for certain sharing actions, including using AirDrop to exchange photos and other content. Google's approach brings a similar tap-and-share experience to Android.

Supported Devices: Which Pixel Models Get 'Tap to Send'? For now, Tap to Send is being rolled out to Pixel 6 and newer models. But Google isn't planning to keep it limited to Pixel phones. The company has confirmed that the feature is also coming to other Android devices.

ALSO READ: Interested In Watching Independence Day 2026 Celebrations From The Red Fort On August 15? This Is How You Can Book Tickets Online The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are among the first non-Pixel phones confirmed to get Tap to Send. Google says more Android smartphones will receive the feature later this year.

In short, Google is trying to make Quick Share feel less like a traditional file-sharing tool and more like a simple tap between two phones. Once the feature reaches more Android devices, sharing something with a nearby phone could become considerably less fiddly.