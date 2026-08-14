Apple is now sending alerts and warnings directly to users who may have been targeted by spyware like Pegasus. The company is now resorting to sending threat notifications directly to users affected by it, and these alerts are now appearing right on the iPhone's Lock Screen as well as in Settings. This notification could be spotted on devices in 110 countries this week, informing users about these mercenary spyware, which also included safety precautions.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone Ultra Foldable Could Be Hard To Get At Launch: Here’s Why There was a support note published on August 13, and with that update, the company said its threat notifications are designed to inform people who might have been individually targeted by various spyware, 'because of who they are or what they do'. The targeted users include people from various professions, like tech firm employees, journalists, activists, diplomats and politicians.

Mercenary spyware attacks are not the kind of cyberattacks most people come across. They are highly targeted operations in which attackers use huge amounts of money and advanced tools to go after a small number of specific people and their devices. These attacks can cost millions of dollars and may only remain active for a short time, which also makes them difficult to detect and stop.

What is Apple saying? Apple says it directly warns users if it believes they may have been targeted by a mercenary spyware attack. The alert can appear as a notification on the iPhone's lock screen as well as inside the Settings app.

The company also sends an email to addresses linked to the user's Apple Account. A warning banner is also displayed at the top of the Apple Account page when the user signs in through a web browser. Apple says it has been sending these kinds of alerts since 2021 and has notified users in more than 150 countries so far. What should you do if you get an Apple threat notification? If Apple sends you one of these warnings, it is worth taking it seriously. The company recommends updating your devices and tightening your account and device security. Apple also suggests getting help from security experts, including the Digital Security Helpline run by nonprofit organisation Access Now, which provides rapid-response assistance for people facing serious digital security threats.

Here are the steps Apple recommends: - Update all your Apple devices to the latest software available. - Make sure your iPhone has a passcode, Touch ID or Face ID enabled. - Turn on two-factor authentication and use a strong password for your Apple Account. - Enable Stolen Device Protection on your iPhone. - Use strong, different passwords for your online accounts and use passkeys wherever possible. - Avoid clicking links or opening attachments from people you don't know. - Turn on Lockdown Mode if you need additional protection. How to turn on Lockdown Mode on an iPhone Lockdown Mode is designed to limit certain features and reduce the ways sophisticated attacks can reach your device. Here's how to switch it on: Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone. Step 2: Tap Privacy & Security. Step 3: Scroll down and select Lockdown Mode, then tap Turn On Lockdown Mode. Step 4: Tap Turn On Lockdown Mode once again when asked. Step 5: Tap Turn On & Restart and enter your iPhone passcode. Your iPhone will then restart with Lockdown Mode enabled. ALSO READ: Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Announced: New Glass-Like UI, AI Features And Performance Upgrades Revealed How to turn on Stolen Device Protection on an iPhone Stolen Device Protection adds another layer of security if your iPhone is stolen. You can enable it in just a few steps: Step 1: Open Settings and tap Face ID & Passcode. Step 2: Enter your iPhone passcode. Step 3: Scroll down to Stolen Device Protection and turn it on.