HyperOS 4: Xiaomi has officially announced HyperOS 4, its next big software update for smartphones and tablets. The new version brings a redesigned interface, more customisation options, new AI features and performance improvements. For now, Xiaomi is starting beta testing in China, with a wider global rollout still to be announced.

ALSO READ: This BSNL Mobile Recharge Plan Will Cost You Only Rs 5.82 Rs A Day: Check Price And Features Liquid Glass Inspired Changes The most noticeable change is the new look. HyperOS 4 gets a glass-inspired design with realistic refraction effects across supported parts of the interface, giving it a style that will remind some users of Apple's Liquid Glass design. Xiaomi is also giving users more control over the interface. You can rearrange elements such as the clock and notifications, resize folders and group widgets together. The system has also been tweaked to handle apps more smoothly when switching between portrait and landscape modes, while floating windows can automatically change their orientation.

Faster App Loading Time Xiaomi is also focusing on keeping phones feeling fast over longer periods of use. The company claims HyperOS 4 can deliver app loading times that are up to 18 percent faster after nine hours of phone use compared with HyperOS 3. Part of this comes from AI, which can predict what resources an app might need next and load them into RAM ahead of time.

AI gets a bigger role through Super AI Assistant 2.0, which is powered by Xiaomi's own MiMo large language model. The assistant can transcribe voice recordings, organise notes, search through photos and help users put together travel plans. It can also work with compatible smart home and smart car devices. Xiaomi is introducing another feature called Inspiration Ball, which is designed to offer relevant information based on what's happening on the screen and make interactions with the AI assistant more useful.

First Beta Rollout The first HyperOS 4 beta is rolling out from August 14 to the Xiaomi 17 series, Redmi K90 series and Xiaomi Pad 8 series. The second batch is scheduled for August 27 and includes several Xiaomi 15 and 17-series devices along with more Redmi phones and tablets. A third batch will follow on September 17.

ALSO READ: Boat Aavante Bar Prime Soundbars Launched In India With Dolby Atmos, Dual Subwoofers And 600W Sound For now, all of these beta releases are focused on China. Xiaomi has not shared a timeline for the global rollout yet. Also, HyperOS versions shouldn't be confused directly with Android versions. Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, for example, has been used with Android 17-based software, so the HyperOS number doesn't necessarily indicate the Android version underneath.