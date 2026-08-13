Boat has launched a new range of soundbars in India for people looking to get better sound from their TV without going all the way up to an expensive home theatre system. The new Aavante Bar Prime series includes three models, the B450, DA600 and Thunder-D, with prices starting at ₹9,999.

The Aavante Bar Prime B450 is the cheapest of the three and is priced at ₹9,999. It offers 450W of output and supports 5.2-channel surround sound. The setup includes dual wired subwoofers and rear satellite speakers, which should give movies and games a fuller sound compared to a typical TV speaker setup.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Updated With Dynamic ANC, Gemini Controls And Pixel Watch Sleep Sync Moving up the range is the Aavante Bar Prime DA600, priced at ₹15,999. This is the most powerful model in terms of output, delivering 600W of sound. It supports 5.2-channel surround sound and Dolby Atmos, along with dual wired subwoofers and two rear satellite speakers.

For connectivity, the DA600 comes with Bluetooth 5.3, as well as AUX, HDMI ARC, USB and optical inputs. So, it can be connected to a TV, gaming console or other audio devices without much hassle. The soundbar uses two 5.25-inch drivers, four 2.2-inch drivers and two 2.25-inch drivers, and measures 870 x 100 x 60mm.

At the top of the new lineup is the Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D, which costs ₹18,999. Boat hasn't listed this model online yet, but it has confirmed Dolby Audio support. The Thunder-D will also get AUX, HDMI ARC, USB, optical and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The B450 gets a similar set of connection options, including Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, HDMI ARC, USB and optical. It also comes with dual wired subwoofers and rear satellite speakers, while the soundbar itself measures 840 x 91 x 78mm. The three models are clearly aimed at different budgets, but the basic idea is the same — give users a more complete TV audio setup with a dedicated soundbar, subwoofers and, on the B450 and DA600, rear speakers. That makes the range particularly interesting for movie and gaming setups where bass and surround sound can make a noticeable difference.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel Tag Launched: New AirTag Rival Gets Find Hub, UWB And IP67 Rating The Boat Aavante Bar Prime B450, DA600 and Thunder-D will be sold through Boat's website, Amazon, Flipkart and other retail outlets in India. Prices start at ₹9,999 for the B450, while the DA600 and Thunder-D are priced at ₹15,999 and ₹18,999, respectively.