Google is giving its Pixel Buds Pro 2 another round of updates as it expands the Pixel ecosystem alongside the new Pixel 11 series and Pixel Watch 5. The earbuds are not getting a new generation just yet, but the latest additions bring a few useful changes to the way they handle noise cancellation, audio controls and sleep.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel Watch 5 launched: New Gemini Features, 3,000-nit Display And Improved GPS Tracking The most noticeable change is the addition of Dynamic ANC. The fit of wireless earbuds can shift slightly during the day, which can affect the seal between the earbuds and your ears. That can also reduce how well active noise cancellation works. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 can now respond to those small changes and adjust the ANC to maintain a more consistent listening experience.

Google is also making Gemini more useful when the Buds are in your ears. With the new Gemini audio controls, users can change supported sound settings using voice commands rather than reaching for their phone. For example, you can simply ask Gemini to increase the bass while listening to music.

Another addition is aimed at people who regularly fall asleep while listening to music or podcasts. The new Pixel Watch sleep sync feature uses the watch to recognise when you've fallen asleep. Once that happens, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 can pause playback, switch off touch controls and silence notifications, reducing the chances of an alert or accidental tap waking you up.

Google is also highlighting the Buds' translation capabilities. The earbuds can be used with Live Translate for conversations involving more than 70 languages. The Pixel phone handles the translation while the Buds let you hear the translated conversation, making the feature particularly useful when travelling or speaking with someone who uses another language.

Along with the software changes, Google has introduced a new Olive colour option for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. It gives buyers another finish to choose from without changing the existing hardware. ALSO READ: Google Pixel 11 Series Arrives With Tensor G6, New AI Features And Upgraded Cameras: Price, Specs And More The new features are being introduced as Google pushes for tighter integration between its devices. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 can now work more closely with the Pixel Watch and Gemini, while the Pixel 11 series serves as the central device for many of these experiences.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Olive are available to order from August 12, while the new software features are scheduled to start rolling out in September. Existing Pixel Buds Pro 2 owners will therefore be able to get the new functionality through software rather than needing to purchase another pair.