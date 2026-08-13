Google has launched the Pixel Watch 5 in India, bringing a bunch of new AI, fitness and health features to its latest smartwatch. The new model builds on last year's Pixel Watch 4 with deeper Gemini integration, improved GPS tracking, new workout tools and a set of Health Guardian features designed to help users keep an eye on longer-term health trends.

A key new feature is At a Glance, which is designed to show useful information on the watch face without users having to look for it. For example, the watch can automatically bring up a boarding pass when you arrive at the airport or show how many stops are left on your morning commute.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 11 Series Arrives With Tensor G6, New AI Features And Upgraded Cameras: Price, Specs And More Gemini is also easier to access. With the updated Raise to Talk feature, users can simply lift their wrist and ask Gemini to start a workout, set a timer or find information such as a dinner reservation in Gmail. Google says several basic actions can now run directly on the device, which means they should respond faster and can work even when the watch is offline.

The Pixel Watch 5 can also use Gemini to make suggestions based on information from different Google services. So, if someone asks when the family dinner is, Gemini can look through the calendar and show the relevant details directly on the watch. Google is also adding a double-pinch gesture that lets users select, confirm or send these suggestions without needing to tap through menus.

Powering all of this is Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated processor, paired with a new dual-chip setup. Google says the Pixel Watch 5 gets 50% more RAM and a 12% CPU boost, making it up to 20% faster than the previous generation.

GPS and fitness get a major upgrade Google is putting a lot of focus on fitness this time around. The company says the Pixel Watch 5 has its most accurate GPS tracking yet, with up to twice the accuracy of previous models. This should be particularly useful in places where GPS can struggle, such as areas surrounded by tall buildings or covered trails.

To improve tracking, Google is using 3D building data from Google Maps to understand how satellite signals travel around buildings. The watch can also use information from weather stations to account for atmospheric conditions while calculating your location. Google claims the Pixel Watch 5 can deliver better route tracking than the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Garmin Fenix 8 Pro.

Strength training is getting some attention too. A new workout mode coming soon will guide users through exercises, sets and rest periods right from the wrist. It will also let users record their weights and reps during a workout. Google Health Coach can create strength workouts based on individual goals and use recovery information such as sleep and heart rate variability to adjust recommendations.

Sleep tracking has been improved as well. Google claims the Pixel Watch 5 can detect sleep stages 15% more accurately, while new bedtime features can automatically pause an audiobook when you fall asleep. There's also a dedicated bedtime watch face. Smart Wake can monitor movement and heart rate before your alarm and wake you during a lighter stage of sleep, potentially up to 30 minutes before the scheduled alarm.

New health tracking features Google is also expanding the Pixel Watch 5's health capabilities with three new Health Guardian features. Alongside existing features such as ECG, irregular heart rate notifications and high and low heart rate alerts, the watch will soon provide monthly reports covering blood pressure trends, sleep breathing quality and insulin resistance trends.

Google says these reports are powered by its Health Foundation Models, trained on billions of minutes of sensor data from users who opted in and validated against clinical measurements. The idea is to give users a clearer picture of changes over time instead of focusing only on individual readings.

On the hardware side, the Pixel Watch 5 gets a 3,000-nit domed Actua 360 display, 11 new complication styles and two new watch faces. Google is also introducing generative watch faces that can be customised to better match the user's style.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Launched: 8-Inch OLED Screen, Triple Cameras And 16GB RAM Battery life is rated at up to 40 hours on the 41mm model and up to 30 hours on the 45mm version, with fast charging support. The watch also features a repairable design, HNBR bands and new colours including Fog, Canyon on the 41mm model, and Olive with a Pyrite housing.

The Pixel Watch 5 is available for pre-order in India from August 12 and will go on sale from August 20. The 41mm model starts at ₹42,900, while the 45mm version starts at ₹45,900.