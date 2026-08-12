Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 11 series at its “Made by Google” event, bringing three new smartphones to the lineup — the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL. The new phones come with Google’s latest Tensor G6 chip, upgraded security hardware and a bigger focus on Gemini-powered AI features. Google has also announced the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 5 in two sizes, a new Pixel Buds Pro 2 colour and accessories including the PixelSnap Ring Stand and PixelSnap Charger with Stand.

ALSO READ: Spotify Will Start Flagging AI-Generated Artist Identities From September With New AI Persona Badge Google Pixel 11 series price and availability in India The Pixel 11 starts at Rs 89,999 for the 256GB model with 12GB RAM. The Pixel 11 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,999 for 256GB storage, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at Rs 1,34,999. That's Rs 10,000 more than the corresponding models from the previous generation.

Pre-orders are now open through the Google Store and partner retailers. Google has announced the phones globally, with their India availability expected to be detailed at a dedicated event on August 13. The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL will be sold in Canyon, Olive, Fog and matte Obsidian. The regular Pixel 11 gets Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus and Obsidian colour options. Pixel 11 series gets brighter displays and a new rear lighting feature Google hasn't made any dramatic changes to the overall Pixel design, but the Pro models get some notable display upgrades. The Pixel 11 Pro has a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL gets a much larger 6.8-inch panel. Both screens can switch between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on what's happening on the display.

The regular Pixel 11 also has a 6.3-inch OLED display, although its refresh rate ranges from 60Hz to 120Hz. The Pro models can reach 3,600 nits of peak brightness, while the Pixel 11 goes up to 3,000 nits. All three phones use Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Pro models also get an additional anti-scratch layer. One of the more interesting additions this time is HiLight. It's an array of small ambient LEDs positioned around the rear camera flash. Google says the lights can glow when the phone is lying face down, giving you a subtle visual cue without requiring you to constantly check the screen.

Tensor G6 is paired with Titan M3 security The entire Pixel 11 range runs on Google's new Tensor G6 processor. Instead of limiting the new chip to the Pro models, Google is using it across the standard Pixel 11 as well.

Security also gets a major upgrade with the Titan M3 security coprocessor. Google says the phones use multiple layers of hardware-level protection, including a quantum-safe secure boot system designed to protect the device from emerging security threats. Camera hardware gets a major boost on the Pro models The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL have exactly the same camera setup. Both feature a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera with macro focus and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The Pro models can go up to 120x with Google's Pro Zoom feature.

The standard Pixel 11 gets a simpler setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera. It supports up to 30x Super Zoom. For selfies, the Pro phones get a 42-megapixel front camera with a 103-degree field of view. The Pixel 11 has a 10.5-megapixel front camera with a 95-degree field of view. Google is also bringing its familiar camera features to the new phones, including Night Sight, Astrophotography, Magic Eraser and Best Take. There's also Edit with Ask Photos, which lets users describe the changes they want to make instead of manually editing the picture.

Bigger batteries and faster charging Google says all three phones can last for more than 30 hours on a charge. The Pixel 11 Pro has a 4,850mAh battery, while the Pro XL gets a 5,115mAh cell. The regular Pixel 11 sits between them with a 4,985mAh battery.

Charging speeds have also improved. The Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro support 30W wired charging, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL goes up to 45W. Google says the Pixel 11 and Pro can reach 55% in 30 minutes, while the Pro XL can reach 75% in the same time.

All three phones also support Pixelsnap Qi2.2 wireless charging at up to 25W and carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. ALSO READ: Apple Arcade Expands Its Puzzle Lineup With Block Blast!+ And Art Of Fauna: Cozy Puzzles+ Gemini takes a bigger role on the Pixel 11 AI is once again a big part of Google's pitch for the new Pixels. The Pixel 11 series comes with Gemini built in, including Google's on-device Gemini Nano model. Gemini Live allows users to have real-time conversations with the AI, while Magic Cue is designed to understand what's happening on the screen and surface useful information when needed. Google is also promising seven years of OS updates, security patches and Pixel Drop updates.

All three phones run Android 17 out of the box.