Spotify is taking another step to deal with the growing number of AI-generated artists on its platform. The company will start adding an “AI Persona” badge to artist profiles that appear to represent AI-generated identities rather than real people. The labels will start appearing from mid-September on artist pages, in Search and alongside tracks in playlists.

Artists can start telling Spotify about their AI Persona through Spotify for Artists from August 11. The company will also check profiles on its own, particularly those using names, photos or other details that appear to show a photorealistic AI-generated person. Spotify says it will initially focus on profiles that have reached certain audience levels.

ALSO READ: Made By Google Event Today: Pixel 11 Series, Pixel Watch 5 And Pixel Tag Expected, How To Watch Once a profile is labelled, the badge will appear on the artist's page and in relevant parts of the app. Listeners can tap it to see whether the artist disclosed the AI identity themselves or whether Spotify added the label after reviewing the profile.

Spotify is also giving artists a way to challenge the decision. If the company labels a profile, the artist will be notified and can either confirm the AI Persona status or appeal it. Listeners will eventually get a way to flag profiles they believe are AI-generated but haven't been labelled.

The label will also affect how these artists are recommended. Spotify says AI Personas won't be included in its editorial or algorithmic recommendations by default. Their songs will also be left out of personalised recommendations unless a listener follows that profile. So, following an AI Persona will essentially tell Spotify that the listener is interested in hearing that artist.

Importantly, this isn't a label for every song made with AI. A real musician using AI tools while making music won't automatically be treated as an AI Persona. Spotify says AI Credits and SongDNA will instead provide information about AI's involvement in creating a track and the people who worked on it.

Spotify already has its Verified by Spotify system for authentic artist profiles. The company says hundreds of thousands of profiles are verified, with independent musicians making up most of them. More than 99 percent of artists that users actively search for are represented by verified profiles, according to Spotify.

The company is also adding more ways for artists to control and explain their work. AI Credits lets musicians disclose how they used AI during production, while SongDNA provides information about the artists and contributors behind individual tracks. Artist Details brings together information such as an artist's releases, career milestones and touring history.

Spotify's Artist Profile Protection feature is designed to tackle another problem: music ending up on the wrong artist page. It lets artists review and approve releases delivered to their profiles before they appear there. ALSO READ: Redmi Note 17 Hits Indian Shelves With 8,000mAh Battery And 120Hz AMOLED Screen The move comes as Spotify continues to expand its own AI features, including Prompted Playlists, AI DJ and AI chat. The company is also working with Universal Music Group and Merlin on licensed AI-generated remixes and covers, with participating artists set to receive royalties.

Spotify introduced its current AI music policy in September 2025. The policy includes measures for identifying and labelling AI-generated music, while also banning unauthorised AI voice clones and deepfakes.