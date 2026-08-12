The Redmi Note 17 is now available to buy in India, a week after Xiaomi's sub-brand introduced the phone. It is the first model in the new Redmi Note 17 series and comes with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor and a large 8,000mAh battery. The phone is available in Arctic Blue, Dark Night and Starlight Purple.

Redmi has priced the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version at Rs. 27,999, while the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs. 30,999. Buyers using SBI, Axis Bank or Kotak credit cards can get an instant Rs. 3,000 discount. The Redmi Note 17 can be bought from Amazon and Xiaomi's online store.

The phone has a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, full DCI-P3 colour coverage and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The phone runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, and Redmi has promised four years of Android updates and six years of security updates.

Powering the Redmi Note 17 is Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chip, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. If that's not enough, users can add a microSD card with up to 2TB of storage. A 10,416 sq mm vapour chamber is also included to keep temperatures in check.

For cameras, there's a 50-megapixel main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a secondary rear sensor. The front gets an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

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The 8,000mAh battery supports 45W wired charging and 22.5W reverse charging. Redmi claims it can last up to 2.5 days on a single charge. The phone measures 169.7x79.14x8.4mm, weighs around 225 grams and has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.