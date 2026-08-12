The Redmi Note 17 lineup could soon have a couple of new additions outside China. Xiaomi's sub-brand is reportedly working on the Redmi Note 17 4G and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max for select global markets. The Pro Max has now shown up on Geekbench, giving us an early look at some of its hardware before Xiaomi makes anything official.

ALSO READ: Made By Google Event Today: Pixel 11 Series, Pixel Watch 5 And Pixel Tag Expected, How To Watch The phone was listed with the model number 2609FRA74G. Geekbench doesn't mention the device's name, but Gizchina reports that this model number belongs to the global version of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. The listing points to Qualcomm's QTI SM6850 chipset, which is believed to be the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5. The processor reportedly includes four cores clocked at 2.02GHz and another four that can reach 2.61GHz.

There's also 7.22GB of RAM mentioned in the listing, which is likely to be advertised as 8GB when the phone goes on sale. The device is expected to run Android 16 with HyperOS 3, while graphics could be handled by an Adreno 812 GPU.

The alleged Redmi Note 17 Pro Max managed 924 points in Geekbench's single-core test and 2,923 points in the multi-core test. It also recorded its best results in the PDF Viewer and Asset Compression tests. Some of the phone's other specifications have already surfaced through earlier leaks. The European model is reportedly expected to start at EUR 600 (around Rs. 65,000), with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage said to be included in the base version. A 32-megapixel front camera and a 9,210mAh battery are also tipped.

ALSO READ: Anthropic Adds Invisible Watermarks To AI Text Generated By Claude For now, these details are based on leaks and the Geekbench listing. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max's global launch, pricing or specifications.