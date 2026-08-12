Google is holding its annual Made by Google event today, and this time the company is expected to have quite a few new products in store. The Pixel 11 series will be the main attraction, with Google reportedly preparing four phones; the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The company could also unveil the Pixel Watch 5 and, for the first time, enter the Bluetooth tracker market with the Pixel Tag.

ALSO READ: Vivo X300 FE Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Hike In India, Now Starts At Rs. 89,999 The event is scheduled to start at 3pm PT in New York, which means viewers in India can catch it at 3:30am IST on August 13. As usual, Google will stream the keynote online through the Google Store, its social media channels and YouTube.

As for the Pixel 11 lineup, all four models are expected to run on Google's new 2nm Tensor G6 chip and could also feature the Titan M3 security chip. One of the more noticeable changes may be the HiLight LED, which was previously tipped as Pixel Glow. Leaked images show what appears to be a large white circular light built into the camera bar. It is reportedly meant to act as a notification light and could remain visible even when the phone is lying face down.

The Pixel Watch 5 is also expected to get its share of upgrades. Reports suggest Google will stick with two size options, while the smartwatch could feature an Actua 360 LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset and a Cortex-M55 coprocessor. It may also come with a battery of up to 465mAh.

ALSO READ: Minimal Phone 2 Is Here With Dimensity 8300, QWERTY Keyboard And OLED Display Then there is the Pixel Tag, which could be Google's answer to Apple's AirTag. The company's first Bluetooth tracker is expected to have a small, circular design and may include a built-in speaker for audible alerts. It could use Google's Find My Device network to help users track down lost belongings.