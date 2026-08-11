Vivo has quietly made the X300 FE more expensive in India, and this time the increase is Rs. 10,000 across both variants. The phone was launched in the country on May 6, with the 12GB + 256GB model priced at Rs. 79,999 and the 12GB + 512GB version at Rs. 89,999. Both are now listed for Rs. 89,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively, on Vivo’s India online store.

ALSO READ: HUAWEI Band 11 Review: Great Battery Life, Fitness Tracking And A Comfortable Design; What I Liked And Disliked| Complete Breakdown The timing is interesting because the X300 FE was already more expensive than the Vivo X200 FE when it arrived. The latest hike also comes as memory and storage components continue to get costlier. Vivo isn’t alone here, either. OnePlus, Realme, Oppo and iQOO have also increased prices of some of their phones in recent months.

A big factor behind the rising memory costs is the growing demand for AI. Memory makers are directing more DRAM and NAND supply towards AI data centres, while high-bandwidth memory is also becoming increasingly important for running AI models. That leaves less supply for regular consumer electronics and pushes component prices higher.

ALSO READ: Samsonite Zipprix FT Waypoint Review: Does Integrated Tracking Make A Difference? The Vivo X300 FE itself comes with a 6.31-inch AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, HDR10+ and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. There’s also a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.