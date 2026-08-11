I fly a lot. Phone launches, auto events, industry conferences, the occasional family trip squeezed in between. After a couple of trips with the Zipprix FT Waypoint, my main takeaway wasn't about the shell or the wheels. It was that Samsonite built the one feature I didn't know I wanted until I had it.

That feature is Waypoint, Samsonite's built-in Integrated Finding/Tracking Function. There's no separate AirTag fumbling around in a side pocket, no third-party tracker you have to remember to charge. It's baked into the suitcase itself and talks to both Apple's Find My and Google's Find Hub. Which sounds like a small thing until you're the person standing at baggage claim watching the carousel go around for the fourth time with no sign of your bag.

ALSO READ: HUAWEI Band 11 Review: Great Battery Life, Fitness Tracking And A Comfortable Design; What I Liked And Disliked| Complete Breakdown Tracking aside, Samsonite clearly put thought into the everyday stuff too. The top opening design is my favorite detail. Most hard-shells need you to lay them flat and clear real estate to open properly, which is a pain in a cramped hotel room. This one you can crack open and grab a charger or a change of clothes without doing furniture Tetris first. Right on the outside, a front zippered easy access pocket does a similar job for the things you need without opening the case at all, boarding pass, passport, a phone charger for the gate.

If you're working from the road, it's worth noting the 14" laptop compartment is a feature of the 55cm cabin size rather than the 68cm model I tested, something to check before you buy, depending on which size you're after.

The 68cm model holds 76 litres, expandable to 92. That's genuinely enough for a full week away, or a work trip where you're packing for both meetings and downtime. Packing it felt intuitive rather than like a puzzle. Where it really won me over, though, was rolling it through airports. The double-spinner wheels with ball bearings are smooth and, this surprised me, noticeably quieter than most suitcases I've used. Fully loaded, it didn't wobble or drag on tile, which matters more than people think when you're sprinting for a connection. The double tube pull handle feels sturdy at full extension, with none of the wobble you get on cheaper telescoping handles, and the top and side carry handles with side feet make it easy to lift on and off a car boot or hoist into an overhead bin without hunting for a grip point.

Build quality feels solid too. The high-grade polycarbonate shell has enough heft to survive baggage handlers throwing it around without feeling like you're hauling a brick. Samsonite also added an anti-theft security zipper and a built-in TSA combination lock, so you're covered both for casual zipper-tampering and for airport security checks that need to get in without cutting a lock off.

Now, the trade-offs. This isn't cheap at almost Rs.18k for the medium size, and a lot of that cost is the tracking tech. If you fly twice a year, a regular suitcase plus a Rs.4000 AirTag or a Rs.1000 regular tracker will probably serve you just as well for a fraction of the price. And design-wise, it's handsome but restrained, a two-tone colour detail gives it just enough visual interest without shouting about it, and there's complimentary personalisation, something you would find on high-end Tumi luggages or bag packs. Still, if you want a suitcase that turns heads, this isn't it.

What I respect is that Samsonite didn't treat Waypoint as a marketing checkbox. It actually changes how the suitcase behaves in the moments that stress people out most. I wouldn't be shocked if built-in tracking becomes standard on premium luggage within a few years. This feels like an early version of where the category is headed.

ALSO READ: Assassin’s Creed Creator’s 1666: Amsterdam Gets August 25 Early Access Release Well, it works for some frequent flyers like me. While it isn't trying to reinvent luggage, it's solving one very specific, very real problem. Add in a smart opening design, quiet reliable wheels, and solid build quality, and you've got a tech-enabled suitcase that works. Again, it's not for everyone. Occasional travelers will find better value elsewhere. But for people who live out of airports, this is the rare "techy" suitcase that actually earns the label.

Pros -Built-in tracking via Find My / Find Hub, no separate tracker needed -Quiet, stable double-spinner wheels -Flat-top opening makes packing/unpacking painless -Expandable capacity (76L to 92L) -Solid, confidence-inspiring build -Anti-theft zipper and TSA lock built in Cons -Expensive at Rs.17,700 — largely because of the tracking tech -Heavy at 4.3kgs — might add to overall baggage allowance in flights -Overkill if you only travel occasionally -Understated design won't wow anyone Rating: 7.5/10 Price: Rs.17,700