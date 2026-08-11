Patrice Désilets’ 1666: Amsterdam is finally getting a proper release window, with the upcoming action-adventure game set to enter early access on PC later this month. Panache Digital Games has announced that the game will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store from August 25. The catch is that this won’t be the full game.

ALSO READ: HUAWEI Band 11 Review: Great Battery Life, Fitness Tracking And A Comfortable Design; What I Liked And Disliked| Complete Breakdown 1666: Amsterdam was first shown at Summer Game Fest in June, when Panache also released a playable prologue. The early access version will take players further into the game and cost $30. According to Eurogamer, it will offer around 10 hours of gameplay, while the Steam listing says the first part of the campaign should take roughly 15 hours to complete. Game director Désilets has said this is still less than half of what the studio has planned for the finished game.

Early Access launches August 25 on PC.



This is the moment we've been building toward since the announcement: getting the game intro into your hands, hearing what you think, and now building the rest of 1666: Amsterdam together.



Wishlist now so you don't miss it on Steam and… pic.twitter.com/HiRhBrMjJO — Panache Digital Games (@PanacheDGames) August 10, 2026 Panache has also shared a new gameplay video, giving a better look at what players will actually be doing in Amsterdam. The game follows two protagonists, Noa and Aaron, and puts a strong focus on investigation as they track down The Originals — powerful, centuries-old beings hiding among humans.

Early access is expected to last around a year, although Panache hasn’t committed to a specific end date. The studio plans to expand the game through major updates, adding more story content, areas of Amsterdam and new Originals to hunt. The final version is also expected to have a much larger world covering multiple boroughs of the city.

ALSO READ: TRAI Introduces 1601 Number Series For Utility, Courier And Logistics Calls; Bars Companies From Using It For Promotional Calls The story follows Noa Brooklyn, a Collector who uses witchcraft while investigating the demonic entities known as The Originals. The third-person action-adventure also changes depending on the time of day, with separate gameplay elements for day and night. A playable prologue is already available on Steam and the Epic Games Store. 1666: Amsterdam will enter early access on PC on August 25, while the console versions are planned for a later date.