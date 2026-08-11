TRAI has introduced a new 1601 number series for service and transaction-related calls from companies outside the banking and financial sector. The new series will initially be used by utility, courier and logistics companies. The regulator said the 1601 series has been created separately from the existing 1600 number series, which is currently used by banks, financial institutions, insurance companies and government organisations. Given the sensitive nature of calls in the BFSI sector, TRAI said a separate series was needed for other businesses.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Sony, Bose, Sennheiser Headphones Get Big Discounts| Deals And Prices There is one important restriction. Companies using 1601 numbers will only be allowed to make calls related to services or transactions and cannot use them for promotional or advertising purposes. Who will get 1601 numbers? The first phase will cover utility companies such as electricity distributors, water service providers, city gas distribution companies and LPG agencies. Courier and logistics businesses will also be covered, including express delivery and parcel companies, as well as firms involved in transporting goods and consignments.

Telecom service providers have been given 90 days from the date of TRAI’s order to complete the onboarding and migration of eligible companies covered under the first phase. Before assigning a 1601 number, telecom operators will verify whether a company is eligible. Once the number is issued, it can only be used for genuine service and transaction-related calls. ALSO READ: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Galaxy Watch 8 Gets Price Cut, More Watches Follow| Check Best Deals This means customers could receive a 1601 call about a delivery, electricity service or LPG connection, for example. Companies cannot use the same number series to promote products, advertise services or make other marketing calls.