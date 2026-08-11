Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale 2026 is underway in India, and there are some sizeable discounts on premium headphones from brands including Sony, Bose and Sennheiser. The sale went live for all shoppers on August 7 after an early-access period for Prime members. Amazon hasn’t announced an end date yet.

ALSO READ: iQOO 16T May Bring A 200MP Camera And Serious Cooling Upgrade: Leaks Suggest There are additional ways to bring the price down, too. HDFC Bank credit card and EasyEMI users can get an instant 10 percent discount, while select products come with no-cost EMI options, Amazon coupons and exchange offers. There are also Amazon Pay offers, including benefits for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users.

Sony WH-1000XM6, Bose QuietComfort Ultra get discounts The Sony WH-1000XM6 is one of the more notable deals in the sale. It is currently selling for Rs. 37,989, compared with its original price of Rs. 49,990. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra is available for Rs. 39,990, down from Rs. 49,900.

Sennheiser has some interesting offers as well. The Momentum 4 has dropped to Rs. 22,990 from Rs. 34,990, while the HD 660S2 is listed at Rs. 28,990 against its original price of Rs. 69,990. Other headphones on sale include the Sonos Ace at Rs. 27,999, the Soundcore Anker Space 2 at Rs. 24,993 and the JBL Tour One M3 at Rs. 24,999. The Sony 1000X, meanwhile, is available for Rs. 59,989 compared with its original Rs. 69,990 price.

Here’s a look at the premium headphone deals currently available during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Headphones Original Price Sale Price Sony WH-1000XM6 Rs. 49,990 Rs. 37,989 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Rs. 49,900 Rs. 39,990 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 22,990 Sennheiser HD 660S2 Rs. 69,990 Rs. 28,990 Sonos Ace Rs. 34,999 Rs. 27,999 Soundcore Anker Space 2 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 24,993 JBL Tour One M3 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 24,999 Sony 1000X Rs. 69,990 Rs. 59,989 ALSO READ: OnePlus 16 Could Bring Back 8GB RAM With Qualcomm's Next-Gen Flagship Chip The final price can vary depending on the bank offer, coupon or exchange benefit applied at checkout. So, if you’re planning to pick up one of these headphones, it’s worth checking the effective price before paying and comparing it with other e-commerce platforms.