Minimal has launched its second smartphone, and the Minimal Phone 2 is sticking with the one thing that makes the company’s phones stand out: a physical QWERTY keyboard. This time, however, the company has made a major change to the screen. Instead of the grey-scale e-ink panel found on the previous model, the Phone 2 gets a 3.92-inch OLED display. It is still aimed at people looking for a less distracting smartphone, but the OLED panel should make the device much more practical for everyday use.

The display has a 1,080 x 1,240-pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone measures 122.6 x 72 x 9.48mm and comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera and a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back. Under the hood, it uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 chipset and is available with up to 12GB of RAM. There is a 3,000mAh battery with support for 27W wired and 15W wireless charging, while software duties are handled by Minimal OS, the company’s Android-based interface.

The Minimal Phone 2 also keeps a few features that have become increasingly uncommon on modern phones. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual speakers, dual microphones and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and Wi-Fi 6E. The phone supports dual SIMs through one physical SIM and one eSIM, while its USB Type-C port also supports DisplayPort.

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Minimal says its Kickstarter campaign raised more than $800,000 from over 1,200 backers, and shipping has now started. The phone is available in three configurations. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs $599 (around Rs. 58,000), while the 8GB + 512GB version is priced at $675 (around Rs. 65,000). The Founder's Edition with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage costs $899 (around Rs. 86,000).