Apple Arcade is adding two new puzzle games next month, giving subscribers a couple of very different options to try. Block Blast!+ and Art of Fauna: Cozy Puzzles+ will arrive on September 3, with one built around quick block-clearing puzzles and the other taking a slower, more relaxed approach to jigsaw games.

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Art of Fauna: Cozy Puzzles+ is aimed at players who prefer something a little more laid-back. Developed by Klemens Strasser, the game lets players put together nature-themed jigsaw puzzles while discovering stories about wildlife and conservation. It also comes with accessibility options and won the 2025 App Store Award for Cultural Impact.

The two new games join other puzzle titles already available on Apple Arcade, including Grindstone, Flow Free+, Crossword Jam+, Everyday Puzzles: Mini Games+ and Water Sort Puzzle: Get Color+. Apple is also adding new content to some of its existing games. Puffies. gets 28 new packs on August 12, including artwork collections based on Oden Tomodachi and The Knights. Simon’s Cat - Blast Time will receive 200 new levels from August 20, with 50 new levels arriving each week for four weeks. Stitch. will also hit 800 unique hoops on August 26, along with a special commemorative hoop and achievement.

September will bring more than just puzzle games. NFL Retro Bowl ’27, Coloring Games for Families+ and Let’s Play! Oink Games+ are also coming to Arcade on September 3. NFL Retro Bowl ’27 adds a new season and Gauntlet Mode, Coloring Games for Families+ has more than 3,000 activities, and Let’s Play! Oink Games+ brings nine tabletop games that can be played alone, with friends or online.

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The subscription can be shared with up to six family members and gives access to more than 200 games. Some games may not be available on every device or in every region.