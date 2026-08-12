The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is just days away from its launch in China, and iQOO has started revealing some of the phone's key features. The new Neo series phone will arrive alongside the iQOO Z11S on August 18, with sales starting on the same day. Pre-orders are already open on the company's website.

ALSO READ: Sony Unveils Limited-Edition Wolverine PS5 Ahead Of Game’s September Launch The display is clearly one of the areas iQOO is focusing on. The Neo 11 Ultra will have a flat 2K-resolution screen using F2 luminescent material. iQOO claims this will make it the first smartphone in the world to use the material. The panel can reportedly hit 2,000 nits of peak brightness across the entire screen, while a 98 percent first-frame brightness ratio is expected to help when using the phone outdoors.

iQOO is also talking up the phone's eye-care features. The display will have less than 5 percent harmful blue light and will use a new "circular polarised light 2.0" system, which the company says produces more "natural light for better eye protection". Brightness can also be lowered to as little as 1 nit.

The new panel is claimed to be 24 percent more power efficient than those used on earlier iQOO phones. On the design front, iQOO has shown off a "3D flowing light effect" on the back, along with a 9.13mm-thick body, rounded "R-corners" and a matte-finish metal frame.

The Neo 11 Ultra had also appeared on the China Telecom website earlier, revealing some of the specifications that iQOO hasn't officially confirmed yet. The phone is expected to be available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, with variants ranging from 8GB + 256GB to 16GB + 512GB. It could also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500M and feature a 6.83-inch display.

ALSO READ: Realme 16x 5G Goes Official With 144Hz Display, 45W Charging And IP65 Rating iQOO has confirmed that the Neo 11 Ultra will launch in China on August 18 at 7pm local time, which is 4:30pm IST. It will be offered in Light White, Shadow Black and Wind Chaser colours and will pack a 9,100mAh battery.